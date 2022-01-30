News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Schoolchildren decorate spec-tacular dino for Norwich trail

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 9:00 AM January 30, 2022
Pupils at Recreation Road Infant School with Matthew Conway and teachers Tony Yallop and Louise Stone

Pupils at Recreation Road Infant School alongside Dipple and Conway Opticians' managing director Matthew Conway (left) and teachers Tony Yallop and Louise Stone - Credit: Plain Speaking PR

A budding group of young artists at a Norwich infant school have been busy custom-designing a T. Rex sculpture alongside Dipple and Conway Opticians' managing director Matthew Conway.

As part of dressing their eyewear-inspired reptile - Eye-Don't-Think-He-Saurus Spex - the children at Recreation Road Infant School have been designing funky frames for their eye-catching sculpture.

The pupils' imaginative designs are for his year’s GoGoDiscover Learning and Community Programme sponsored by the optometrists, which has recruited 100 groups to design and decorate a three-foot Breakasaurus for the GoGoDiscover trail organised by the charity Break.

Recreation Road's Breakasaurus has been given an eye theme in homage to Dipple and Conway Opticians

Recreation Road's Breakasaurus has been given an eye theme in homage to Dipple and Conway Opticians, who donated the sculpture - Credit: Plain Speaking PR

Dipple and Conway have donated a Breakasaurus to the Norwich school, as well as Diss Junior Academy and Heartwood Primary in Swaffham.

Mr Conway visited Recreation Road on January 28 for a decorating session, while sharing his top tips on how to craft bespoke glasses for their T. Rex.

The children took part in a session to design some glasses for their eyewear-inspired dinosaur

The children took part in a session to design some glasses for their eyewear-inspired dinosaur - Credit: Plain Speaking PR

Teacher Louise Stone, who is co-ordinating the project at Recreation Road, said: "This is a great collaborative project.

"Everyone at the school has been involved in making the dinosaur what it is today, from the initial concept and all of the drawings, voting for the design and now applying photographs of their eyes onto it."

The swirly design on Recreation Road's T. Rex was dreamt up by pupil Benjamin.

Benjamin, who drew the design for Recreation Road's Breakasaurus 

Benjamin, who drew the design for Recreation Road's Breakasaurus - Credit: Supplied

Teacher Tony Yallop added: "The creative process behind this has been brilliant. The children are really interested in it all and they've loved the idea of starting this up from the beginning and adding to the dino each week."

Mr Conway said: "My heart has swelled with pride. One of our core values is to be part of our communities. We're a small, independent family business, and this is part of giving back.

Recreation Road's Breakasaurus will be exhibited in Norwich this summer before being returned to the infant school

Recreation Road's Breakasaurus will be exhibited in Norwich this summer before being returned to the infant school - Credit: Plain Speaking PR

“This gives children the opportunity to sink their teeth into a brilliantly fun and educational programme."

The Breakasaurus sculptures will be exhibited across Norwich this summer before being returned to those who designed them. 

Recreation Road teacher Louise Stone said that the dino had brought a "a great collaborative project" to the school

Recreation Road teacher Louise Stone said that the dino had brought a "a great collaborative project" to the school - Credit: Plain Speaking PR

Ellie Edge from Break said: "It’s brilliant to have Dipple and Conway Opticians on board as our headline sponsor and we thank them for generously donating their three smaller sculptures to these schools.”


