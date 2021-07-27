News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Education

Norwich charity gives out free science books to 5,000 children

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:04 AM July 27, 2021   
Dr Jenni Rant, programme manager of the science education charity SAW Trust

Dr Jenni Rant, programme manager of the science education charity SAW Trust, which has produced children's summer activity book. - Credit: SAW Trust

A Norwich charity has teamed up with a Cbeebies writer to produce a summer adventure activity book that is being given out free to thousands of children. 

The book from Science Art Writing Trust (SAW), written by Emily Dodd of Cbeebies science shows Nina and the Neurons and Tiny Wonders, and illustrated by Daryl Blyth, is based on a different area of scientific research carried out at Norwich Research Park.

Characters Ben, Jaz and Fizz from summer adventure activity book

Characters Ben, Jaz and Fizz from summer adventure activity book being given out free to thousands of Norfolk and Suffolk children. - Credit: SAW Trust

Titled ‘Help, There’s An Alien in my Park!’ and featuring three characters Ben, Jaz and Fizz, it includes challenges for young readers to do without parental support using materials commonly found in and around the home.

It is being distributed free of charge to 5,000 children in Year 4 and 5 across Norfolk and Suffolk.

The SAW Trust, based at Norwich Research Park, is a charity that helps to bring science into everyday lives through art and writing. 

Dr Jenni Rant, programme manager of the science education charity SAW Trust

Dr Jenni Rant, programme manager of the science education charity SAW Trust. - Credit: SAW Trust

You may also want to watch:

Programme manager, Dr Jenni Rant, said: “We hope that this activity book will help to lessen the negative impacts of the Covid-19 school closures on science education within the region, where disadvantaged households have been disproportionately affected, leaving many students in need of extra support.

“Having someone of the calibre of a CBeebies screenwriter involved should grab children’s attention and drive their enthusiasm to participate in the activities with their friends and family over the summer holidays.”

Ten scientists from Norwich Research Park have beem named among the most influential globally. Pictu

Norwich Research Park has inspired challenges for young readers of the book. - Credit: Norwich Research Park

Most Read

  1. 1 City ready for Cantwell and Aarons end game
  2. 2 'They're blaming me' - Social housing tenant angry over state of flat
  3. 3 Body found at Mousehold Heath there for 'considerable amount of time'
  1. 4 Pupils will start September term in different school over safety fears
  2. 5 More storms ahead as flood warnings remain in place
  3. 6 'A great guy' - Tributes to much-loved City fan who travelled home and away
  4. 7 Major £800,000 revamp proposed for busy city road
  5. 8 Hunt for man in connection with drug dealing
  6. 9 Perfect plaices? Three fish and chip firms go up for sale
  7. 10 More than a dozen arrests in Norwich on Saturday night

The book is divided into six sections based on research being carried out in Norwich, including human digestion, biodiversity, plants and climate change.

Children are being encouraged to take their books back to school in the autumn term to share with their teachers and classmates. 

Those who complete the book can also enter a competition to win an all-expenses paid trip to the London Science Museum and the Natural History Museum.

Alexia Mlynarska, of Norwich Research Park, said: “Inspiring the future generation of scientists and researchers is very important to us if we are going to continue to grow our park’s role in helping the world face up to the massive challenges it faces in the areas of food and nutrition, people’s health and climate change.”

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Queues build outside St Andrew's Hall in Norwich.

Video

Queues in Norwich as hundreds flock to cider and sausage festival

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
Norwich's nightclubs on Prince of Wales Road

Video

Police and SOS Bus see busy night as clubbing returns to city

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich, with a police cordon still in place two days later

Norwich Live | Updated

'Too close to home': Neighbours' shock as body found at Mousehold Heath

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Steve Carey, won the Norfolk Day bar competition which tied in with the road's street party celebrations.

Norfolk Day

Neighbours celebrate Norfolk Day bar win with street party

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus