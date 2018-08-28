Norwich pupils to star in Romeo & Juliet show

Youngsters from Norwich are set to appear on stage with stars from the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) in a performance of a loved tragedy.

Four students from Ormiston Victory Academy, in Costessey, and four from Notre Dame High School, in the city centre, will feature in the Romeo and Juliet productions at Norwich Theatre Royal.

It will run at the theatre from January 29 to February 2, and will see Bally Gill and Karen Fishwick reprise their roles of Romeo and Juliet.

The production is directed by RSC deputy artistic director Erica Whyman and it has run at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon throughout the summer.

Ms Whyman said: “Touring our work is at the heart of what the RSC is about. It gives as many people as possible the chance to experience our productions.”

Tickets for the show cost between £10 and £33. For more information on dates and times visit www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk