Norwich pupils to star in Romeo & Juliet show

PUBLISHED: 16:50 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:50 29 November 2018

Youngsters from Ormiston Victory Academy in Costessey and Notre Dame school in Norwich will tread the boards with the RSC in the new year. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Youngsters from Ormiston Victory Academy in Costessey and Notre Dame school in Norwich will tread the boards with the RSC in the new year. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Youngsters from Norwich are set to appear on stage with stars from the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) in a performance of a loved tragedy.

Norwich schoolchildren will join actors from the Royal Shakespeare Company for several performances of Romeo & Juliet at NorwichTheatre Royal in 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Four students from Ormiston Victory Academy, in Costessey, and four from Notre Dame High School, in the city centre, will feature in the Romeo and Juliet productions at Norwich Theatre Royal.

It will run at the theatre from January 29 to February 2, and will see Bally Gill and Karen Fishwick reprise their roles of Romeo and Juliet.

The production is directed by RSC deputy artistic director Erica Whyman and it has run at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon throughout the summer.

Ms Whyman said: “Touring our work is at the heart of what the RSC is about. It gives as many people as possible the chance to experience our productions.”

Notre Dame students Darragh Bush, Jennifer Tavares, Dominion Iwo and Maia Deklu with Head of English & Drama, Samantha Orciel. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tickets for the show cost between £10 and £33. For more information on dates and times visit www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

