Pioneering wellbeing programme wins award for Norwich school

Published: 4:27 PM May 1, 2021

Norwich High School for Girls have won the wellbeing initiative of the year in prestigious national awards amid the extra challenges students have faced during the pandemic.

The school’s wellbeing programme that prioritised students’ mental health during a challenging year has been recognised at the Tes Independent School Awards.

Among the initiatives that impressed judges was its ‘Big Sister’ peer support programme that involves a group of sixth-formers who younger pupils can share their concerns with, “Headucate” mental health ambassadors and a buddy system for pupils to speak to when they encounter problems.

Alison Sefton headteacher at Norwich High School for Girls. - Credit: Eastern Lightcraft

Lead judge Durell Barnes said: “We were very impressed by the way in which peer support was embedded in and central to the pastoral life of the school, providing growth opportunities both for those seeking support and those reaching out to them.”

Headteacher Alison Sefton said: “I’m so proud of the way this programme was adapted over lockdown.

“The students were able to continue their peer support and mentoring online and this award shows how committed they all are.”