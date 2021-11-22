Norwich teachers consider strike over pension changes

Teachers at Norwich High School for Girls, part of the Girl's Day School Trust, will be balloted over strike action after proposed pension changes - Credit: ARCHANT } NORFOLK 2003.

Teachers at a Norwich independent high school will be balloted for strike action today (Monday, November 23).

The National Education Union (NEU) is balloting members at the Girl's Day School Trust (GDST), which runs Norwich High School for Girls, over its plans to withdraw from the Teacher's Pension Scheme (TPS).

This is the first time the GDST has had a national ballet on strike action in its 149-year history.

According to the NEU, the proposals would leave GDST teachers significantly worse off in retirement than local state schools.

The NEU has warned this could cause a "talent drain" as teachers and leaders are forced to leave to protect their pensions.

The GDST began a consultation on the withdrawal from TPS in September but has not provided any evidence to their claim that the scheme is unaffordable. The trust has also threatened to "fire and rehire" staff in order to enforce the contractual change.

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said: "The proposal by the Girls' Day School Trust to leave the Teachers’ Pension Scheme is an unnecessary decision.

"There is no imperative reason to leave the scheme. The trust's finances are healthy as can be seen in their public accounts. No evidence to the contrary has been provided to staff or their recognised union, the NEU.

"To add insult to injury, at the very start of the consultation the employer served legal notice of their intention to 'fire and rehire' teachers who do not accept the new pension proposals.

"Our members are aggrieved that they worked so hard during the pandemic to maintain girls’ education, earning the gratitude of parents, and this is their reward."

Paul McLaughlin, NEU regional secretary, said: “Members at Norwich High School for Girls are very concerned about these unnecessary proposals which would leave them significantly worse off.

"It is to be hoped that the employer takes note to avoid an escalation of the dispute. Members are determined to take all necessary steps to protect their pensions.”

The ballot runs until December 6.