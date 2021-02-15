Norwich pupils blast off on Mars mission project

Published: 4:33 PM February 15, 2021

Artwork produced by pupils during project inspired by NASA mission to Mars. - Credit: Norwich High School for Girls

High school pupils have taken part in tasks and activities related to the upcoming NASA mission to land a probe on Mars.

Students from Norwich High School for Girls took part in a special Mars Challenge Day that included building a Mars Lander complete with an ‘egg-stronaut’.

Pupils were also encouraged to plan awalks or climbs equivalent to the diameter of the Jezero Crater (28 miles) - the landing site for NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover.

Assistant head Owain Hall said: “Imaginations have been sparked and we will all be following the progress of the Perseverance as it makes its approach to Mars on February 18.”

As well as science the pupils also performed an original piece of themed music and dance choreography with a Mars theme and made artworks and cakes all inspired by the red planet, aliens and solar systems.

Headteacher Alison Sefton concluded: “I have been blown away by the range of ways that the pupils have approached the challenge day.”

