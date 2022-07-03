Pupils reach for the rainbow for Norwich Pride Schools Week
- Credit: Sewell Park Academy
Last week was Norwich Pride Schools Week - and plenty of pupils across the city got involved.
The celebration is aimed at letting children know school is a place where they should be 'proud to be themselves'.
Nick O’Brien of Norwich Pride said: “This is our fourth year of holding it and we are overjoyed with the number of schools taking part and the diversity and vibrancy of the activities they are planning.”
Sprowston Community Academy were just one of several schools that got involved in the week.
Headteacher Liz Wood said: “Our field was a sea of colour as staff and students celebrated in what is a very moving and inspirational display of support and togetherness."
At Hobart High School, Loddon, there was assemblies to all year groups about the history of Pride and LGBTQ+, mental health and well-being.
History teacher and head of equality, diversity and inclusion Lois Nethersell said: "It is important that we celebrate Pride at Hobart to demonstrate to our young people, their families and staff that we are a school that celebrates all identities.”
At Sewell Park Academy, Norwich there will be a whole-school assembly, form-time activities as well as a Pride march.
David Day, headteacher at Sewell Park Academy, in Norwich, said: “We are one of the most diverse high schools in Norfolk.
“We get fantastic feedback from our LGBTQIA+ students about what having a Pride March means to them, how much safer they feel knowing the school community supports them."
Thorpe High School has nearly 150 students in the Pride Club.
Heather Derbyshire, teacher at Thorpe St Andrew High Schools, said: “This event is the first Pride event we have hosted at Thorpe, we hope that it is only the start for our young people.”
This year’s Norwich Pride Schools Week was sponsored by East of England Co-op.
Niall O’Keeffe, Joint Chief Executive for the East of England Co-op said: “As a community retailer, we know how important it is to feel a part of and to be supported by those around us.
"As a co-operative, we believe that we are stronger together and that’s what Norwich Pride Schools Week is all about. “