Pupils reach for the rainbow for Norwich Pride Schools Week

Sewell Park Academy in Norwich students preparing for the schools Pride March. - Credit: Sewell Park Academy

Last week was Norwich Pride Schools Week - and plenty of pupils across the city got involved.

The celebration is aimed at letting children know school is a place where they should be 'proud to be themselves'.

Sidestrand Hall School has been exploring Norwich Pride Schools Week through stories such as ‘My Shadow is Pink’ and ‘The Paper Dolls’. - Credit: Sidestrand Hall School

Nick O’Brien of Norwich Pride said: “This is our fourth year of holding it and we are overjoyed with the number of schools taking part and the diversity and vibrancy of the activities they are planning.”

Sprowston Community Academies Pride Club were happy to take part in the schools Pride activities. - Credit: Sprowston Community Academy

Sprowston Community Academy were just one of several schools that got involved in the week.

Headteacher Liz Wood said: “Our field was a sea of colour as staff and students celebrated in what is a very moving and inspirational display of support and togetherness."

Lord Mayor of Norwich Councillor Dr Kevin Maguire attended the Pride march at Sewell Park. - Credit: Sewell Park

At Hobart High School, Loddon, there was assemblies to all year groups about the history of Pride and LGBTQ+, mental health and well-being.

History teacher and head of equality, diversity and inclusion Lois Nethersell said: "It is important that we celebrate Pride at Hobart to demonstrate to our young people, their families and staff that we are a school that celebrates all identities.”

At Sewell Park Academy, Norwich there will be a whole-school assembly, form-time activities as well as a Pride march.

The Lord Mayor and Mayoress attended the Sewell Park march. - Credit: Michelle Savage

David Day, headteacher at Sewell Park Academy, in Norwich, said: “We are one of the most diverse high schools in Norfolk.

“We get fantastic feedback from our LGBTQIA+ students about what having a Pride March means to them, how much safer they feel knowing the school community supports them."

Thorpe High School has nearly 150 students in the Pride Club.

Thorpe High School students were excited to be able to join in with Pride celebrations for the first time. - Credit: Thorpe High School

Heather Derbyshire, teacher at Thorpe St Andrew High Schools, said: “This event is the first Pride event we have hosted at Thorpe, we hope that it is only the start for our young people.”

This year’s Norwich Pride Schools Week was sponsored by East of England Co-op.

Thorpe High School has 150 members in their Pride club. - Credit: Thorpe High School

Niall O’Keeffe, Joint Chief Executive for the East of England Co-op said: “As a community retailer, we know how important it is to feel a part of and to be supported by those around us.

"As a co-operative, we believe that we are stronger together and that’s what Norwich Pride Schools Week is all about. “

Students at Thorpe High School were excited to be able to join in with the schools first ever Pride celebrations. - Credit: Thorpe High School



