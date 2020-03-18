Search

Parents plant 400 trees to help re-wild school playing field

PUBLISHED: 12:29 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:29 18 March 2020

Pupils, parents and local residents helped with rewilding project at Hewett Academy in Norwich. Picture: Beth Moseley Photography

Beth Moseley Photography

Parents have helped plant more than 400 hedgerow saplings as part of a project to re-wild part of a school playing and create a living resource that can be used for science lessons.

Students and teachers at Hewett Academy were joined by parents, alumni and local residents to enjoy a day of fresh air, physical exercise, climate change action and community spirit as they kick started the rewilding project in celebration of British Science Week.

The scheme, which will transform part of the school’s large playing field, is the brainchild of science teacher, Dr Scott Taylor, a keen gardener who has taught at the school for 11 years.

He has teamed up with parent-led group Friends of Hewett, a registered charity that supports pupils at the small secondary school on Cecil Road in Norwich.

He said the project’s aim was to realise his vision of a wellbeing eco-garden which he plans to grow into a living science resource for students present and future.

“We planted over 400 hedgerow plants,” explained Dr Taylor. “And in the future we hope to build a pond and bug hotel so pupils can gather and examine wildlife specimens back in the science labs as part of their studies.”

Local residents and parents who took part were urged to bring along a spade or fork and a picnic for the event.

“We had an amazing turn out,” said Friends of Hewett chair, Rebecca Atkinson. “Over 65 people turned up on a Sunday afternoon, including lots of pupils, to help dig for our school.

“It’s amazing what a school community can achieve when we all pull together. We are all really looking forward to supporting Dr Taylor vision to grow something great for the school.

“This is going to be an incredible resource for our school and children.”

The event was held with the help of grants from The British Science Association to celebrate British Science Week 2020 and Norwich City Council Getting Started fund for community groups. In total Friends of Hewett have raised £1,000 for the project, and still have £300 left for the next eco garden event.

