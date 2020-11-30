School hopes new library will prove a real page-turner for pupils

Published: 12:04 PM November 30, 2020

A Norfolk secondary school has turned the page by opening a new library housing an incredible £14,000 of new books.

The new library at the Hewett Academy. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

From classic fiction to fact-filled reads, pupils at Hewett Academy in Norwich will have a diverse and inclusive range of new titles at their fingertips.

The new library, which has seen the transformation of an old school block, was officially opened virtually by LBC radio presenter and author Iain Dale.

He said: "There is nothing like having a good book at your disposal to really get your teeth into, it takes you into a different world.

LBC radio presenter and author Iain Dale video message as he opened the new library virtually. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

“Books can be so inspiring and I really hope that the students of Hewett get a lot out of the library that the school has worked so hard to provide them with."

Hewett Academy principal, Antony Little, previously principal at Cromer Academy, committed to providing the students with a new library when he joined the school in September.

He said: "The vision was to create a proper academically resourced library at the heart of the school. Reading is really important for students - especially when they get into secondary school. I hope this will be an inspiring place that will help create a lifelong love of reading.”

Hewett Academy principal Antony Little. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Eve Mathews, the school’s new librarian, has been working to ensure that the library is not only resourceful but also speaks to today's students.

She said: “Of course, classic literature is important, but my belief is that you can’t get students into the library or encourage them to become regular readers if you don’t provide them with books that reflect themselves, and their own lives and experiences. We don’t want anyone to feel excluded from the library.”

Hewett Academy Year 7 students at the opening of the school's new library. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

The Hewett Academy and its multi-academy trust - Inspiration Trust - funded the new library and the refurbished building that also includes new classroom space, three new music practice rooms and a fitness suite, with access to a suite of laptops for coursework.

The Friends of Hewett group raised £7,000 to fill the library with diverse literature, as a part of their Library for Today project. This was matched by a £7,000 investment in books from the school.

Hewett Academy library opening cupcakes. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Rebecca Atkinson, chair of Friends of Hewett, said: “Representation in books and authors really matters so we are delighted that Hewett pupils will be able to see such a wide range of authors and stories in their library.”