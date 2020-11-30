School hopes new library will prove a real page-turner for pupils
- Credit: Inspiration Trust
A Norfolk secondary school has turned the page by opening a new library housing an incredible £14,000 of new books.
From classic fiction to fact-filled reads, pupils at Hewett Academy in Norwich will have a diverse and inclusive range of new titles at their fingertips.
The new library, which has seen the transformation of an old school block, was officially opened virtually by LBC radio presenter and author Iain Dale.
He said: "There is nothing like having a good book at your disposal to really get your teeth into, it takes you into a different world.
“Books can be so inspiring and I really hope that the students of Hewett get a lot out of the library that the school has worked so hard to provide them with."
Hewett Academy principal, Antony Little, previously principal at Cromer Academy, committed to providing the students with a new library when he joined the school in September.
He said: "The vision was to create a proper academically resourced library at the heart of the school. Reading is really important for students - especially when they get into secondary school. I hope this will be an inspiring place that will help create a lifelong love of reading.”
You may also want to watch:
Eve Mathews, the school’s new librarian, has been working to ensure that the library is not only resourceful but also speaks to today's students.
She said: “Of course, classic literature is important, but my belief is that you can’t get students into the library or encourage them to become regular readers if you don’t provide them with books that reflect themselves, and their own lives and experiences. We don’t want anyone to feel excluded from the library.”
Most Read
- 1 Six schools in Norwich area closed or partly shut due to Covid-19 cases
- 2 Norwich water supply hit for second day running
- 3 'There was a massive bang' - Fire outside Norwich coffee shop
- 4 Junkyard Market is returning to Norwich for Christmas
- 5 Jailed in Norfolk this week: a corrupt police officer and a domestic abuser
- 6 A Botanical Garden Bar and Christmas market is heading to Norwich
- 7 'Heartless' fraudster stole from elderly hospital patients
- 8 Water outages hit homes across city
- 9 What a Boost - chocolate box business thrives amid demand for postal treats
- 10 Teenager suffers stab wounds in fight in Norwich
The Hewett Academy and its multi-academy trust - Inspiration Trust - funded the new library and the refurbished building that also includes new classroom space, three new music practice rooms and a fitness suite, with access to a suite of laptops for coursework.
The Friends of Hewett group raised £7,000 to fill the library with diverse literature, as a part of their Library for Today project. This was matched by a £7,000 investment in books from the school.
Rebecca Atkinson, chair of Friends of Hewett, said: “Representation in books and authors really matters so we are delighted that Hewett pupils will be able to see such a wide range of authors and stories in their library.”