Children thank teachers by posting artworks in windows

Published: 12:05 PM February 2, 2021

Children have been sharing heartwarming artworks thanking their teachers in windows as part of an art challenge. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Pupils have been thanking their teachers as part of a local schools art campaign.

Children have been sharing heartwarming artworks in their windows as part of an art challenge run by the Inspiration Trust’s family of 14 schools, including Norwich Primary Academy and Charles Darwin Academy, and Great Yarmouth Primary Academy.

One of the artworks thanking teachers at Norwich Primary Academy. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

The ‘Through the Window’ art challenge has been encouraging youngsters to get creative during lockdown with a new theme every two weeks. The recent theme was ‘thank you teachers’.

Arts advisor Heather Denny. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Heather Denny, who took up the role of arts advisor for Inspiration Trust amid the pandemic last year, said: “We love art - during the first lockdown lots of people created rainbows to post in their window as signs of hope. We want to continue this positivity through our art challenges.

“The submissions have also lifted the spirits of our teachers. They have been truly touched by the wonderful messages and kind notes from families.”

The ‘Through the Window’ art challenge encouraged youngsters to get creative during lockdown by thanking their teachers. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Poem thanking her teachers by reception class pupil Lillierose. - Credit: Inspiration Trust



