Children thank teachers by posting artworks in windows
- Credit: Inspiration Trust
Pupils have been thanking their teachers as part of a local schools art campaign.
Children have been sharing heartwarming artworks in their windows as part of an art challenge run by the Inspiration Trust’s family of 14 schools, including Norwich Primary Academy and Charles Darwin Academy, and Great Yarmouth Primary Academy.
The ‘Through the Window’ art challenge has been encouraging youngsters to get creative during lockdown with a new theme every two weeks. The recent theme was ‘thank you teachers’.
Heather Denny, who took up the role of arts advisor for Inspiration Trust amid the pandemic last year, said: “We love art - during the first lockdown lots of people created rainbows to post in their window as signs of hope. We want to continue this positivity through our art challenges.
“The submissions have also lifted the spirits of our teachers. They have been truly touched by the wonderful messages and kind notes from families.”