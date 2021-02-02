News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Education

Children thank teachers by posting artworks in windows

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:05 PM February 2, 2021   
Children have been sharing heartwarming artworks thanking their teachers in windows as part of an art challenge.

Children have been sharing heartwarming artworks thanking their teachers in windows as part of an art challenge. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Pupils have been thanking their teachers as part of a local schools art campaign.

Children have been sharing heartwarming artworks in their windows as part of an art challenge run by the Inspiration Trust’s family of 14 schools, including Norwich Primary Academy and Charles Darwin Academy, and Great Yarmouth Primary Academy. 

One of the artworks thanking teachers at Norwich Primary Academy.

One of the artworks thanking teachers at Norwich Primary Academy. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

The ‘Through the Window’ art challenge has been encouraging youngsters to get creative during lockdown with a new theme every two weeks. The recent theme was ‘thank you teachers’.

Arts advisor Heather Denny.

Arts advisor Heather Denny. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Heather Denny, who took up the role of arts advisor for Inspiration Trust amid the pandemic last year, said: “We love art - during the first lockdown lots of people created rainbows to post in their window as signs of hope. We want to continue this positivity through our art challenges.

“The submissions have also lifted the spirits of our teachers. They have been truly touched by the wonderful messages and kind notes from families.”

The ‘Through the Window’ art challenge encouraged youngsters to get creative during lockdown by thanking their teachers.

The ‘Through the Window’ art challenge encouraged youngsters to get creative during lockdown by thanking their teachers. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Poem thanking her teachers by reception class pupil Lillierose.

Poem thanking her teachers by reception class pupil Lillierose. - Credit: Inspiration Trust


You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

'Kings Templar' investment firm goes bust owing £5m

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon

Growing village could have new Lidl this year

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Three more large scale vaccine centres to open in Norfolk

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Former Norwich City player 'totally unaware' he was driving without MOT

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus