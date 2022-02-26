Book bonanza for schools after token collecting contest

Gallery

Pupils from Kenninghall Primary School receive their boxes of books - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Schoolchildren have received hundreds of brand new books for their libraries, thanks to an Evening News project.

Our Books for Schools scheme has seen £13,800 worth of books being delivered to sites across the city and Norfolk.

The project - in partnership with Enjoy Books More - saw communities and families collect tokens printed in the Evening News to give to their schools.

Kenninghall Primary School in south Norfolk claimed first place for collecting the most tokens.

Excited schoolchildren enjoyed opening up the boxes for the new books at the village school this week after winning £1,000 worth for their efforts.

Aslacton Primary School in south Norfolk and Acle Pre-School were given £500 worth of books as the two runners-up.

Other schools across the county which collected 1,000 tokens each received £100 to spend on books of their choice from a supplied list.

Pupils from Kenninghall Primary School receive their boxes of books after winning the Books for Schools initiative - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The scheme has been backed by author Sophie Green, who writes the Potkin and Stubbs spooky detective series.

She said: "Every child deserves to have access to a library and every school library needs lots of books, because reading changes lives."

