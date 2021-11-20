News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Pandemic graduates finally receive degrees in glitzy cathedral ceremony

Sarah Burgess

Published: 5:28 PM November 20, 2021
City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich. Tennis superstar, Alfie Hewett gets an honorary degree - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Hundreds of students, many of them frontline key workers, were at long last able to celebrate their graduation in a glitzy ceremony at Norwich Cathedral.

A fair chunk of the 700 graduating students from Norwich City College and Easton College had waited 18 months for the moment — with coronavirus riding rough-shod over everyone's plans.

The three ceremonies held on Saturday celebrated the achievements of those who completed their higher education courses in either 2020 or 2021.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich. Tennis superstar, Alfie Hewett gets an honorary degree - Credit: Sonya Duncan

More than 200 of the graduates were frontline nurses and carers, and a further 100 educators.

But there were also farmers, conservationists and scientists graduating for the first time ever, after City College's merger with Easton College last year.

Student of the Year for 2020 was named as Sarah Adams, who completed the college's BA in Childhood Studies before going on to do the one-year school-based teacher training course.

"I was almost certain I wanted to be a primary school teacher at the beginning of the degree", she said.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich. Tennis superstar, Alfie Hewett gets an honorary degree - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"But at the start of my second year, my mission changed.

"I wanted to make a real difference by teaching in secondary.

"My main aim is to inspire students to live healthier, happier lives, and continue supporting future generations."

Norwich City College alumni Alfie Hewett presented the awards, while also receiving his own honorary degree.

Winner of the Student of the Year Award for 2021 was Sicilian-born Davide Tenio.

His ambition was to become a licenced aircraft engineer and joined the college's Professional Aviation Engineering Practice degree.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich. Tennis superstar, Alfie Hewett gets an honorary degree - Credit: Sonya Duncan

He funded himself through the programme, working to support himself and his partner through three years of study.

Immediately after graduating in July of this year he bagged himself a job with Ryanair at Stansted.

"Words cannot really explain how I feel", he added. "Five years ago I left my family, friends and my whole life behind me.

"It's not been easy, but I can honestly say it was worth it."

Corrienne Peasgood, principal of City College Norwich, Easton College and Paston College, commended her students for achieving so much during a time of such intense uncertainty.

"I'd like to pay particular tribute to those who have been on the frontline of the pandemic as key workers."

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich. Tennis superstar, Alfie Hewett gets an honorary degree - Credit: Sonya Duncan

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich. Tennis superstar, Alfie Hewett gets an honorary degree - Credit: Sonya Duncan

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich. Tennis superstar, Alfie Hewett gets an honorary degree - Credit: Sonya Duncan

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich. Tennis superstar, Alfie Hewett gets an honorary degree - Credit: Sonya Duncan

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich. Tennis superstar, Alfie Hewett gets an honorary degree - Credit: Sonya Duncan

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich. Tennis superstar, Alfie Hewett gets an honorary degree - Credit: Sonya Duncan

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich. Tennis superstar, Alfie Hewett gets an honorary degree - Credit: Sonya Duncan

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich. Tennis superstar, Alfie Hewett gets an honorary degree - Credit: Sonya Duncan

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich. Tennis superstar, Alfie Hewett gets an honorary degree - Credit: Sonya Duncan

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich. Tennis superstar, Alfie Hewett gets an honorary degree - Credit: Sonya Duncan

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich. Tennis superstar, Alfie Hewett gets an honorary degree - Credit: Sonya Duncan

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich. Tennis superstar, Alfie Hewett gets an honorary degree - Credit: Sonya Duncan

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich. Tennis superstar, Alfie Hewett gets an honorary degree - Credit: Sonya Duncan

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich. Tennis superstar, Alfie Hewett gets an honorary degree - Credit: Sonya Duncan

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich. Tennis superstar, Alfie Hewett gets an honorary degree - Credit: Sonya Duncan

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich. Tennis superstar, Alfie Hewett gets an honorary degree - Credit: Sonya Duncan

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich. Tennis superstar, Alfie Hewett gets an honorary degree - Credit: Sonya Duncan

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich. Tennis superstar, Alfie Hewett gets an honorary degree - Credit: Sonya Duncan

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich. Tennis superstar, Alfie Hewett gets an honorary degree - Credit: Sonya Duncan

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich. Tennis superstar, Alfie Hewett gets an honorary degree - Credit: Sonya Duncan

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich. Tennis superstar, Alfie Hewett gets an honorary degree - Credit: Sonya Duncan

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich. Tennis superstar, Alfie Hewett gets an honorary degree - Credit: Sonya Duncan

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich. Tennis superstar, Alfie Hewett gets an honorary degree - Credit: Sonya Duncan

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich. Tennis superstar, Alfie Hewett gets an honorary degree - Credit: Sonya Duncan

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich.

City College students of 2020 and 2021 get their graduation ceremony at the cathedral in Norwich. Tennis superstar, Alfie Hewett gets an honorary degree - Credit: Sonya Duncan


