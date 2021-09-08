Special needs children miss classes amid 'shambolic' transport row

Published: 11:15 AM September 8, 2021

A city pupil has missed one of his first days back in the classroom after his mum said she was left to deal with “shambolic” transport plans.

As kids head back for a new school year, parents of children with special educational needs have complained of travel plans being changed at the last minute without adequate warning.

Many children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are provided with taxis or minibus places to travel long distances to attend an appropriate school.

Emma Jane Kao, whose autistic son Luke, 14, travels from Great Yarmouth to attend The Wherry School in Norwich, said he had been left unable to get to school on Monday.

“I had been trying to phone the council all weekend because we had heard nothing through the six week holiday. They eventually phoned to say they’d forgotten to renew the contract for the taxi company.

The Wherry School, Norwich, which educates children with autism and opened in September 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

“It’s totally shambolic that it has been left to the last minute. It was very disruptive for Luke because he likes routine and knowing what’s going to happen."

Others parents say they had been left in the dark about arrangements for the start of the school term until the last minute.

Jackie Matthews, from Coltishall, whose 13-year-old son Josh attends Sidestrand Hall School in Cromer, said she had also struggled for weeks to discover his new travel arrangements after learning the previous taxi firm was no longer providing the service.

She was eventually told he would have to travel on a minibus despite a risk assessment saying this method of travel was unsuitable for him.

“It was left so late in the day that I didn’t think they were willing to consider alternatives,” she said.

Many children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are provided with taxis or minibus places to travel long distances to school. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Further afield another mother, from Aylsham, said: “We went out on Monday morning and the taxi driver was driving up and down beeping the horn because she didn’t have our address and then had to look up directions to the school on her phone,” she said.

“Part of being autistic is that you really struggle with change and unpredictability. These children are feeling anxious about the new term as it is.”

Nicki Price, founder of SENsational Families. Picture: Nicki Price - Credit: Archant

Nicki Price, founder and chief executive officer of SENsational Families, which supports 2,000 families in Norfolk, said she believed dozens had faced confusion over travel plans.

“The uncertainty isn’t great, particularly when you are entrusting your child to a complete stranger in a car that they’ve never met before,” she said.

She said while travel arrangements were an issue every year due to new school placements it had been made worse this year due to drivers that previously did school transport switching to delivery work during the pandemic.

“I do have some sympathy with the council because it cannot be easy to manage and arrange all these various transport options but the fact that parents were having problems on a Friday afternoon before their children go back to school on Monday is something that needs addressing,” she added.

Councils have faced increasing costs of providing taxis and private hire vehicles to transport SEND children, but Norfolk County Council has a policy of providing free home to school trips for those aged five to 16.

It insisted that it aims to organise school transport as quickly as possible while making sure every child is supported appropriately.

John Fisher, NCC cabinet member for childrens services. Photo: Broadland District Council - Credit: Archant

John Fisher, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “Our transport team is committed to working with families to provide appropriate transport to school for children with SEND.

"Our approach is to assess each child’s needs and make an offer accordingly.

“Where operators are having short-term difficulty providing transport because of the impact of the pandemic, we will work with them and with families to ensure this disruption is as minimal as possible.”

He added: “We understand that any uncertainty is difficult for families but as children move and are allocated new places over the summer we match transport as quickly as we can to ensure that every child receives the support they need.”