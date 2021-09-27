Shopping centre donates crazy golf course to special school

Published: 12:48 PM September 27, 2021

Pupils at Clare School in Norwich can now play crazy golf during the school day. - Credit: Clare School

Children at Norfolk’s oldest special school can now enjoy a spot of crazy golf during the school day thanks to the donation of a course.

Norwich shopping centre Castle Quarter has given the indoor course, complete with clubs and golf balls, to the Clare School following a social media appeal asking people to nominate local schools and community groups who could benefit from the course, which the centre no longer needed.

Pupils at Clare School in Norwich can now play crazy golf during the school day. - Credit: Clare School

The specialist physical and sensory complex needs school, located on South Park Avenue in Norwich, received 52pc of votes and is now already making plans to use the golf course in PE lessons.

The Clare School headteacher Rebecca Wicks. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

Headteacher Rebecca Wicks said: “It’s not always easy or straightforward for our children to access fun activities like crazy golf, so we are really excited and extremely thankful to have won the competition.”

Pupils at Clare School in Norwich can now play crazy golf during the school day. - Credit: Clare School

Gemma Hyde, marketing manager at Castle Quarter, said: “The golf set needed a worthy new home as it seemed a huge waste for it to sit in a cupboard gathering dust when children could be having fun with it.”

Pupils at Clare School in Norwich can now play crazy golf during the school day. - Credit: Clare School



