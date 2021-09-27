Shopping centre donates crazy golf course to special school
- Credit: Clare School
Children at Norfolk’s oldest special school can now enjoy a spot of crazy golf during the school day thanks to the donation of a course.
Norwich shopping centre Castle Quarter has given the indoor course, complete with clubs and golf balls, to the Clare School following a social media appeal asking people to nominate local schools and community groups who could benefit from the course, which the centre no longer needed.
The specialist physical and sensory complex needs school, located on South Park Avenue in Norwich, received 52pc of votes and is now already making plans to use the golf course in PE lessons.
Headteacher Rebecca Wicks said: “It’s not always easy or straightforward for our children to access fun activities like crazy golf, so we are really excited and extremely thankful to have won the competition.”
Gemma Hyde, marketing manager at Castle Quarter, said: “The golf set needed a worthy new home as it seemed a huge waste for it to sit in a cupboard gathering dust when children could be having fun with it.”