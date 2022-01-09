Apprentice shortlisted in awards to find world's best young architects

A Norwich architecture apprentice has been shortlisted for a prestigious award because of her sustainable thinking in her dissertation. - Credit: Priyanka Shah

An aspiring Norwich architect shortlisted for an international award for research into animal enclosures at zoos is calling on more young people to apply for “amazing” apprenticeships.

Priyanka Shah is studying towards a level seven architecture apprenticeship at Norwich property and construction consultancy Ingleton Wood and London South Bank University.

Her work saw her become a finalist at this month’s Royal Institute of British Architects’ (RIBA) President’s Medals 2021.

The annual awards aim to find the world's best architecture student projects.

Priyanka was shortlisted for her dissertation entitled ‘London Zoo: The Display of Animals Within the Anthropocene’. - Credit: Priyanka Shah

Priyanka, 27, an architectural assistant at Ingleton Wood, which is sponsoring her four-year apprenticeship, said: “I was very proud to have been shortlisted alongside world-leading student architecture and see my work join the RIBA President’s Medals archive.

“I’ve always cared for animals but we won’t ever fully understand all of their needs as they would be in the wild.

“I think my thesis raises a lot of questions without answering many of them, but I’ve proposed some ideologies and would love to collaborate with researchers.”

Priyanka, who previously gained an undergraduate degree from Norwich University of the Arts, explained how she got into architecture:.

"Growing up, I undertook multiple work experiences in the built environment which solidified my passion to pursue this career.”

She added: “Architects leave their imprint on the planet.

Priyanka Shah is studying towards a Level 7 Architecture Apprenticeship at Norwich property and construction consultancy Ingleton Wood - Credit: CLARE BANKS

“So many problems can be solved with good architecture and sustainability is definitely one of them – making a building more efficient and using the latest technology to reduce our carbon footprint.”

Priyanka is on track to complete her level seven architecture apprenticeship – only the UK’s third cohort for the new qualification – and become a fully qualified architect in 2022.

“It’s been a challenging but amazing experience and I wholeheartedly recommend this pathway,” she said.

To see Priyanka’s dissertation entry, visit www.presidentsmedals.com/Entry-17610.

For anyone interested in apprenticeship opportunities at Ingleton Wood, or to speak to someone about working in construction, email recruitment@ingletonwood.co.uk



