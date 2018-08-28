Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

See how Norfolk’s schools are celebrating the end of term

PUBLISHED: 12:51 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:27 18 December 2018

Pupils at Howard Junior School in King's Lynn celebrate the end of the autumn term 2018. Picture: Howard Junior School

Pupils at Howard Junior School in King's Lynn celebrate the end of the autumn term 2018. Picture: Howard Junior School

Howard Junior School

With just one week to go before Christmas Day, the county’s schools are saying goodbye to their pupils for the winter holidays.

Teachers and staff at Hobart High School in Loddon sing to welcome pupils into school on the last day of the autumn term 2018. Picture: Jim AdamsTeachers and staff at Hobart High School in Loddon sing to welcome pupils into school on the last day of the autumn term 2018. Picture: Jim Adams

And some have chosen extravagant ways to say well done and farewell to children ahead of the break.

At Howard Junior School in King’s Lynn, each of its 225 pupils received a special Christmas gift bag, which were handed out in a special presentation on Monday, followed by a Nativity and carol service at St Faiths Church in Gayton Road.

On Tuesday the school put on a “spectacular” end of term assembly, where awards were handed out to pupils and some dressed as Christmas elves to celebrate the occasion.

Pupils from Mundesley Infant School were spreading Christmas cheer around their community with a visit to Munhaven care home, where the school choir sand festive tunes to residents.

The school choir from Mundesley Infant School, part of the Coastal Federation, visited Munhaven care home to spread some Christmas cheer at the end of the autumn term 2018. Picture: Coastal FederationThe school choir from Mundesley Infant School, part of the Coastal Federation, visited Munhaven care home to spread some Christmas cheer at the end of the autumn term 2018. Picture: Coastal Federation

Meanwhile at Hobart High School in Loddon, the tables were turned on Tuesday as teachers and staff dressed in festive garments and sang in the school foyer to welcome pupils for the last day of the term.

Pupils at The Bawburgh School knuckled down for a festive challenge for their last day on Monday: helping to prepare their own lunch. They came in with vegetables for the meal which they peeled, then made their own table mats before sitting down for a Christmas dinner.

How is your school or your children’s school marking the end of the term? Let us know – email bethany.whymark@archant.co.uk.

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release CCTV images of men after 11 iPhones are stolen from Apple store

Police have issued CCTV images of men they would like to speak to after iPhones were stolen from the Apple store in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

Elliott Summers at Norwich Airport in 2008. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

Police have seized £45,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Norwich. Photo shows a previous cannabis find. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Indian restaurant curries favour at awards night

L-R: Jalsa Ghar chef Helal Miah and head waiter Sultan Wright at this year's British Curry Awards. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

“This is one piece of equipmemt that hopefully we will never use”: primary school welcomes defibillator

L-R: School governor Kylie Robinson, head teacher Kevin Watts and Round Table chairman, Irene Van Den Ende. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Shop assistant threatened with an alleged pistol at Hatfield Broad Oak shop

Essex Police are appealing for information following the attempted robbery.

Call to back People’s Vote is voted down by Uttlesford councillors

Uttlesford District Council

Award for Dunmow pie maker

Pyes Farm

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

Police have seized £45,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Norwich. Photo shows a previous cannabis find. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

Elliott Summers at Norwich Airport in 2008. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

‘For us in Norwich, this is a good deal’ - MP’s thoughts on UK’s Brexit deal

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith. Pic: Eliza Boo Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists