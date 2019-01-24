Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Where does your child’s school rank in secondary school league tables?

24 January, 2019 - 11:12
Norfolk's secondary schools improved in the 2017-18 academic year, new Department for Education data shows. Picture: Getty Images

Norfolk's secondary schools improved in the 2017-18 academic year, new Department for Education data shows. Picture: Getty Images

This content is subject to copyright.

Secondary school pupils in Norfolk made better progress in the last academic year, according to new figures.

The Department for Education has released its school performance tables and revised GCSE results for the academic year 2017-18.

The data shows that schools in Norfolk achieved an overall Progress 8 score of -0.2 – a significant improvement on last year’s score of -0.3.

The score compares how much progress pupils have made over their time at secondary school with pupils nationally who achieved similar grades at key stage two.

GCSE results data released alongside the Progress 8 scores shows that the number of pupils achieving grade 9 to 4 passes in English and maths has also increased – from 63.9pc in 2017 to 64.2pc in 2018.

But the number achieving a grade 5 or higher in English and maths (40.2pc) was below the national average, which increased from 42.6pc in 2017 to 43.3pc.

School standards minister Nick Gibb said: “Making sure that all pupils, regardless of their background, are able to fulfil their potential is one of this Government’s key priorities and these results show that more pupils across the country are doing just that.

“It’s been clear for some time that standards are rising in our schools and today’s data underlines the role academies and free schools are playing in that improvement, with progress above the national average and impressive outcomes for disadvantaged pupils.”

An education conference held in Norwich last week heard that Norfolk’s schools had made remarkable progress from the rut they were in six years ago, when the then-head of Ofsted said improvements must be made to raise standards.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Police on the hunt for wanted man in Norwich

Robert Smith. Photo: Norfolk police

Where does your child’s school rank in secondary school league tables?

Norfolk's secondary schools improved in the 2017-18 academic year, new Department for Education data shows. Picture: Getty Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: Liverpool, Arsenal and Canaries among clubs tracking Uruguay U20 star

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, left, and head coach Daniel Farke reportedly have scouts in action in Chile at the moment Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images

Abandoned: Fakenham race meeting falls foul of freezing weather

Thursday's meeting at Fakenham has been abandoned Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists