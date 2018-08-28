Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Schools join forces with their communities to remember First World War fallen

PUBLISHED: 14:42 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:42 09 November 2018

Howard Junior School in King's Lynn held a special remembrance service to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War. Picture: Greg Hill

Howard Junior School in King's Lynn held a special remembrance service to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War. Picture: Greg Hill

Greg Hill

Schools around Norfolk have been commemorating 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Howard Junior School in King's Lynn held a special remembrance service to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War. Picture: Greg HillHoward Junior School in King's Lynn held a special remembrance service to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War. Picture: Greg Hill

At Howard Junior School in King’s Lynn pupils were joined by the Bishop of Lynn, the mayor of King’s Lynn and members of the Royal British Legion for a special remembrance event on Thursday.

A giant poppy made by 225 pupils was presented on the school stage, and a procession including pupils dressed as First World War soldiers and nurses made its way to the school field to a purpose-built memorial, where a wreath was laid and 225 crosses were put into the ground with names of soldiers from the area who died in the war.

Sprowston Junior School in Norwich constructed an art gallery filled with work by pupils inspired by Armistice, which was accompanied by a display of 500 clay poppies, also made by pupils.

Meanwhile Hingham Primary School joined forces with St Andrew’s Church in the village for a service of remembrance on Friday for the 72 men from Hingham who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars.

Most Read

Updated Two women stabbed in Norwich

Police outside property on Riverside Road, Norwich

Norwich man pleads guilty to planting ‘unwanted kiss’ on cheek of city gaming worker

Nigel Futter. PIC: Peter Walsh

School pupil ‘threw punch’ at police officer, Thorpe St Andrew crime report reveals

The assault was one of 51 incidents reported to Norfolk police from within the parish boundary between October 1 and October 31 this year. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video Owner of Cafe Britannia set to takeover Norwich pub

Davina Tanner OBE - Chief Executive of Britannia Enterprises Credit: Matt Keal/Matt Keal Photography

More than 300 student flats to be built above city car park

Computer generated image of what a new student development on Barn Road could look like. Picture: Alumno

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide