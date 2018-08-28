Gallery

Dinosaurs, superheroes and warpaint - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

Year 1 at Mulbarton Primary School had a tea party with 'the Queen'! The children dressed in their best clothes and made sandwiches and flags for the occasion. They sung the national anthem and learnt to bow and curtsey. Photo: Mulbarton Primary School Mulbarton Primary School

There has been lots going on in schools across Norfolk this week and we’ve had some great photos submitted for our School Report.

Pupils at Reepham High School and College were delighted to welcome 33 Chinese pupils and their teachers from HuMen Foreign Language School in Dongguan. Photo: Reepham High School and College Pupils at Reepham High School and College were delighted to welcome 33 Chinese pupils and their teachers from HuMen Foreign Language School in Dongguan. Photo: Reepham High School and College

Some schools have been immersing themselves into different cultures.

Year 1 children at Hethersett Old Hall School have been learning about travel for their Geography project.

Children at Acle St Edmund C of E Primary School had a thoroughly good time watching M&M Theatre Productions' Aladdin being performed in the school hall. Photo: Acle St Edmund C of E Primary School Children at Acle St Edmund C of E Primary School had a thoroughly good time watching M&M Theatre Productions' Aladdin being performed in the school hall. Photo: Acle St Edmund C of E Primary School

Mrs Yadav talked to the children about her travels in India.

Hopton primary School have also been learning about different cultures during their Kenyan Day where they learnt how to play African drums and tried African stew.

Year 6 pupils at Albert Pye are learning about keeping healthy and how our bodies work. They had the opportunity to examine the heart and lungs of a pig. Photo: Albert Pye School Year 6 pupils at Albert Pye are learning about keeping healthy and how our bodies work. They had the opportunity to examine the heart and lungs of a pig. Photo: Albert Pye School

Meanwhile, Reepham High School and College welcomed 33 Chinese pupils and their teachers from HuMen Foreign Language School in Dongguan.

They have been attending lessons, eating lunch with their new friends and learning about school life in England.

Year 6 pupils at Albert Pye were visited by paramedic, Martin Grove. He answered questions about his job and demonstrated how an ECG machine works. Photo: Albert Pye School Year 6 pupils at Albert Pye were visited by paramedic, Martin Grove. He answered questions about his job and demonstrated how an ECG machine works. Photo: Albert Pye School

Children at Hempnall Primary School were visited by Luke Lennon-Ford, a British 400m sprinter, who helped them complete some exercises to raise money for the school and UK athletes.

He also visited Hempnall Primary School’s sister school, Shelton with Hardwick Community School.

Year 2 children at Angel Road Infant School have been exploring the world of Superheroes to inspire descriptive writing. Photo: Angel Road Infant School Year 2 children at Angel Road Infant School have been exploring the world of Superheroes to inspire descriptive writing. Photo: Angel Road Infant School

There have been several school trips to London.

Year 6 pupils from Caister Junior School took a trip to London to meet their local MP Brandon Lewis at the Houses of Parliament. They also got a tour of the building.

Students from Beccles Free School were flag wavers at the rugby match between the Saracens and Glasgow Warriors at Allianz Park.

It’s been a busy week in History lessons too.

Children in Year 2 at Angel Road Infant School have been learning about the world of superheroes to inspire their writing of descriptive stories and poetry. The learning was enriched by dressing up.

The children also challenged themselves by thinking about gender stereotypes.

Children at Year 6 pupils at St William’s Primary School had a brilliant time when they were visited by dinosaurs.

They learnt about rocks and got to see some fascinating fossils.

Year 6 pupils from Caister Junior School met their local MP Brandon Lewis at the Houses of Parliment. Photo: Caister Junior School Year 6 pupils from Caister Junior School met their local MP Brandon Lewis at the Houses of Parliment. Photo: Caister Junior School

Year 4 students at Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall have been learning about how the Celtics and Romans prepared for battle - they even got to try out some warpaint!

Can you spot your child in our gallery?

British 400m sprinter Luke Lennon-Ford visited Hempnall Primary School to work with the children to complete sponsored exercies. The money raised will go towards the school and supporting UK sportsmen and women. Photo: Hempnall Primary School British 400m sprinter Luke Lennon-Ford visited Hempnall Primary School to work with the children to complete sponsored exercies. The money raised will go towards the school and supporting UK sportsmen and women. Photo: Hempnall Primary School

Mrs Yadav visited Year 1 children at Hethersett Old Hall School to show them objects from her travels in India. Photo: Hethersett Old Hall School Mrs Yadav visited Year 1 children at Hethersett Old Hall School to show them objects from her travels in India. Photo: Hethersett Old Hall School

Hopton Primary School's Kenyan Day included an African drumming workshop led by Richard Olatunde Baker. Photo: Hopton Primary School Hopton Primary School's Kenyan Day included an African drumming workshop led by Richard Olatunde Baker. Photo: Hopton Primary School

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall have announced four Year 8 pupils as Senior Prefects. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall have announced four Year 8 pupils as Senior Prefects. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Inspired by their morning with a Celtic lady and Roman soldier from Hands on the Past, Year 4 at Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall painted their faces with blue woad to prepare for battle. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Inspired by their morning with a Celtic lady and Roman soldier from Hands on the Past, Year 4 at Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall painted their faces with blue woad to prepare for battle. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Norwich High's girls showed great grit and determination in the Norfolk Schools Cross Country championships at Langley School. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Norwich High's girls showed great grit and determination in the Norfolk Schools Cross Country championships at Langley School. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Great results for Norwich High�s Rowing Club at the Boston Head race 2019 with all three crews coming second in adult divisions. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Great results for Norwich High�s Rowing Club at the Boston Head race 2019 with all three crews coming second in adult divisions. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Norwich Lower School pupils got creative with the early morning frost. Photo: Norwich School Norwich Lower School pupils got creative with the early morning frost. Photo: Norwich School

Norwich Lower School pupils in Year 2 visited the Sizewell B Reactor Building in Suffolk. Pupils enjoyed getting dressed up as engineers and investigating how much electricity they could produce. Photo: Norwich School Norwich Lower School pupils in Year 2 visited the Sizewell B Reactor Building in Suffolk. Pupils enjoyed getting dressed up as engineers and investigating how much electricity they could produce. Photo: Norwich School

Well done to all Norwich School pupils in year six, who played superbly at their Informal Concert. Photo: Norwich School Well done to all Norwich School pupils in year six, who played superbly at their Informal Concert. Photo: Norwich School

Norwich School pupils had a chilly but enjoyable afternoon of Netball against Town Close School. Photo: Norwich School Norwich School pupils had a chilly but enjoyable afternoon of Netball against Town Close School. Photo: Norwich School

Ormiston Venture Academy's Year 9 students were visited by animator Luke Green. He talked about his career and helped students design their own animated character. Photo: Ormiston Venture Academy Ormiston Venture Academy's Year 9 students were visited by animator Luke Green. He talked about his career and helped students design their own animated character. Photo: Ormiston Venture Academy

Pupils at Reepham High School and College were delighted to welcome 33 Chinese pupils and their teachers from HuMen Foreign Language School in Dongguan. Photo: Reepham High School and College Pupils at Reepham High School and College were delighted to welcome 33 Chinese pupils and their teachers from HuMen Foreign Language School in Dongguan. Photo: Reepham High School and College

Southtown Primary School students on a trip to see the Lydia Eva. Photo: Southtown Primary School Southtown Primary School students on a trip to see the Lydia Eva. Photo: Southtown Primary School

Year 7 students at Sprowston Community Academy with their 'Castle Attack' board games that include historically accurate scenarios. Photo: Sprowston Community Academy Year 7 students at Sprowston Community Academy with their 'Castle Attack' board games that include historically accurate scenarios. Photo: Sprowston Community Academy

MP Chloe Smith visited the new St Clements Hill Primary Academy and spent time in the library with the children. Photo: St Clements Hill Primary Academy MP Chloe Smith visited the new St Clements Hill Primary Academy and spent time in the library with the children. Photo: St Clements Hill Primary Academy

Year 6 at St William's Primary School had a great day learning about rocks, dinosaurs and evolution. Photo: St William's Primary School Year 6 at St William's Primary School had a great day learning about rocks, dinosaurs and evolution. Photo: St William's Primary School

