Fancy testing out a ‘Code-a-pillar’? New family festival set to showcase creative technologies

30 January, 2019 - 15:46
The Code-a-pillar is one of the exciting digital tools children can try at DigiFest events at Norfolk's libraries. Picture: Norfolk County Council

The Code-a-pillar is one of the exciting digital tools children can try at DigiFest events at Norfolk's libraries. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Submitted

Robot unicorns and stop motion animation will be among the creative technologies children and families can try out at libraries across Norfolk in February.

DigiFest is a celebration of methods of digital creation, from animation to electronic music, aimed at four to 16-year-olds.

In the workshops – which will take place in each of the county’s libraries – budding film makers can try their hand at stop motion, artists can build automatic drawing robots, and for younger children a ‘Code-a-pillar’ will give an opportunity to learn some early coding skills.

There will also be a vlogging workshop with BBC and Google freelancer Nat Hawley, plus a competition with a chance to win a half-day session in a Norwich gaming café.

The festival will launch on Saturday, February 2 with a 3D printing workshop at Gorleston and Swaffham libraries.

To book for DigiFest events go to www.norfolk.gov.uk/digifest.

