Norfolk academy trust head sacked after disciplinary proceedings

Des Reynolds has been dismissed as chief executive at the Engage Trust. He is pictured at the Locksley School in Norwich, which is run by the trust, in 2015. Picture: Archant Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

Mystery surrounds the dismissal of a Norfolk academy trust chief executive.

The Norwich-based Engage Trust confirmed on Tuesday that its former chief executive Des Reynolds had been sacked.

It is understood his dismissal in November was on grounds of gross misconduct.

In September Glyn Hambling became interim chief executive of the Drayton-based trust, which runs academies including the Douglas Bader School in Badersfield, Brooklands School in Gorleston, Locksley School in Norwich and Pinetree School in Thetford.

The trust said the decision had been made independently of its board and that a full disciplinary procedure had taken place.

In a short statement, signed by Engage Trust board chairman Dennis Freeman, the trust said Mr Hambling would remain in post as interim chief executive until August 2020 to “ensure consistency in leadership for both our students and staff”.