What does the future holds for Norfolk’s schools? This conference is aiming to find out

16 January, 2019 - 14:42
Denise Walker, director of the Viscount Nelson Education Network, speaking to headteachers and governors in 2017. She will open the curriculum conference at the King's Centre in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Denise Walker, director of the Viscount Nelson Education Network, speaking to headteachers and governors in 2017. She will open the curriculum conference at the King's Centre in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Archant

More than 200 education leaders will gather in Norfolk this week to discuss the future of teaching and curriculums in the county’s schools.

Clare Fletcher, director of schools at the Yare Education Trust, will be speaking at the conference at the King's Centre. Picture: ArchantClare Fletcher, director of schools at the Yare Education Trust, will be speaking at the conference at the King's Centre. Picture: Archant

The conference in Norwich on Friday, January 18 will include talks from local, national and international education experts on what the future holds for teaching.

Subjects under discussion will include forming an effective curriculum, how to make schools truly inclusive and how to make the best use of technology in the classroom.

There will also be a talk from Ofsted’s head of research on the watchdog’s new inspection framework.

It is being organised by the Viscount Nelson Education Network (VNET), a Mattishall-based community interest company formed in 2017 which is funded by subscriptions from more than 200 Norfolk schools.

Norwich's The King's Centre. Picture: STUART ANDERSONNorwich's The King's Centre. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

The conference is taking place at the King’s Centre in King Street from 8.45am to 4pm.

