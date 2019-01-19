Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Education leaders praise Norfolk for improvement in school standards

19 January, 2019 - 06:30
Rob Cambell, chief executive of the Morris Education Trust, speaks at the Norfolk Curriculum Conference at the Kings Centre in Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Rob Cambell, chief executive of the Morris Education Trust, speaks at the Norfolk Curriculum Conference at the Kings Centre in Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Archant

Leading education figures have praised the resilience of Norfolk’s schools in the face of criticism by the sector’s watchdog.

Clare Fletcher, director of schools at the Yare Education Trust, speaks at the Norfolk Curriculum Conference at the Kings Centre in Norwich. Picture: Bethany WhymarkClare Fletcher, director of schools at the Yare Education Trust, speaks at the Norfolk Curriculum Conference at the Kings Centre in Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

More than 200 delegates at the Norfolk Curriculum Conference heard that the county had shown courage in the face of adversity and taken effective steps to improve school standards following a battering by the then head of Ofsted, Sir Michael Wilshaw.

In 2013 Sir Michael said too many schools in Norfolk were failing to provide children with the standard of education they deserved – a statement which sparked an investigation into the poor performance of the county’s schools.

At the time Norfolk was in the bottom 10pc of authorities for primary schools and bottom 15pc for secondary schools based on Ofsted ratings, with more than a third (36pc) of schools ranked as “inadequate” or “requires improvement”.

But attendees at the conference, organised by the Norfolk-based Viscount Nelson Education Network (VNET), heard how the county did not wallow in self-pity but “embraced” the situation and strove for improvements.

Figures released in November 2018 showed how far the county had come – around 85pc of schools in the county are now judged “good” or better.

Speaking at the conference at Norwich’s Kings Centre on Friday, Rob Campbell, chief executive at the Morris Education Trust in Cambridgeshire, said Norfolk had been “hit hard” by Ofsted’s dissection of its education service.

“The county had two options. It could be disheartened and cry over the fact that schools were not very good and that nobody wanted to come and teach here, or it could augment itself and strengthen itself through what it did and that is the option it chose,” he said.

“We decided to do something that is new and that works for Norfolk.”

Clare Fletcher is director of schools at the Yare Education Trust and has a specific brief to support improvements in the trust’s schools.

She told the conference that for the trust, curriculum was “at the heart” of its drive for improvements.

“We wanted to revitalise the debate about what we are doing in schools,” she said.

“There is a healthy wariness growing about homogenous systems and ‘one size fits all’ logic.

“It is more than just trying to make sure children are numerate and literate – what skills and characteristics do we want to develop in them?”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from slick Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship win against Birmingham City

Tom Trybull had a big say in Norwich City's 3-1 win over Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘His leg was stuck under the steering wheel’: How my hero grandad rescued Prince Philip, says Queenie, 9

Glen Watson, 58, helped to pull Prince Philip out of his car after the crash in Sandringham, with his granddaughter Queenie Powell, 9. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Trybull stepped in for Tettey with class and tenacity during vital win for City

Tom Trybull put Norwich 3-1 up with a header from an Emi Buendia corner against Birmingham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Four Ipswich fans who caused almost £6,000 of damage to Norwich City’s ground banned from football grounds for three years

Four Ipswich Town supporters who admitted causing almost £6,000 worth of damage to Norwich City’s stadium have been banned from all football grounds for three years. Picture: Facebook
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists