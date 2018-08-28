Search

Could you give a gift to a child in care in Norfolk this Christmas?

PUBLISHED: 14:02 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:02 12 November 2018

Could you get the gift of a book for a child in care in Norfolk this Christmas? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Could you get the gift of a book for a child in care in Norfolk this Christmas? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This content is subject to copyright.

A council is bringing Christmas cheer to children in care in Norfolk with the return of an annual appeal.

The Giving Tree will be in Waterstones in Castle Street, Norwich. Photo: Google

Norfolk County Council has teamed up with Waterstones for the 12th annual Giving Tree Appeal, which provides books to children in care.

The Giving Tree will be located in the Waterstones branch in Castle Street in Norwich and will be decorated with tags, each representing a child.

More than 400 children from around the county will use these tags to ask members of the public to purchase a book for them – either a specific title, author or genre.

Stuart Dark, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s children’s services committee said: “This is an inspiring appeal that really highlights the decency and generosity of the people of Norfolk.”

People who would like to support the initiative should visit Waterstones in Castle Street before Saturday, December 8, select a tag from the tree and buy the requested book.

