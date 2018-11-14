Search

Norfolk academy principal steps up as boss of parent trust

14 November, 2018 - 17:27
Neil McShane, principal of Attleborough Academy, has been appointed to lead Norfolk Academies multi-academy trust in the role of interim executive principal. Picture: Norfolk Academies

Neil McShane, principal of Attleborough Academy, has been appointed to lead Norfolk Academies multi-academy trust in the role of interim executive principal. Picture: Norfolk Academies

Norfolk Academies

A Norfolk academy principal has stepped up to the top job in its parent trust.

Gee Cook, principal of the Iceni AcademyGee Cook, principal of the Iceni Academy

Neil McShane, principal at Attleborough Academy, has been appointed to lead the Norfolk Academies multi-academy trust as interim executive principal.

He will stay on as principal at Attleborough Academy while taking on responsibility for the development of teaching and learning at the trust’ four schools: Attleborough, Fakenham, Wayland and Wayland Junior Academies.

He said: “As our students’ impressive progress last year shows, the trust’s schools are in a strong position from which to build and achieve continued improvements.”

His appointment follows the departure Gee Cook, whose former chief executive position at the trust will be replaced by the executive principal role.

Ms Cook wished her former colleague Mr McShane “the best of luck” in his new role.

Norfolk Academies is part of the Transforming Education in Norfolk (TEN) Group, which also runs City College Norwich.

