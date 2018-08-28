Young Norfolk academy trust doubles in size as new schools join

Two new schools have joined the Diocese of Norwich St Benet's Multi Academy Trust. From left: Paul Dunning, diocesan director of education; Fred Corbett, chairman of the trust board; the Bishop of Thetford, the Rt Revd Alan Winton; and Richard Cranmer, interim chief executive of St Benet’s Multi Academy Trust. Diocese of Norwich

Two south Norfolk schools have become the latest to join a young academy trust.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Archbishop Sancroft High School and Harleston Primary School have become part of the Diocese of Norwich St Benet’s Multi Academy Trust.

They join the trust’s founding schools, Diss Church of England Junior Academy and Dickleburgh Church of England Primary School.

The trust said it will enable closer working relationships between the schools and use peer coaching to support development and raise standards.

Paul Dunning, diocesan director for education, said: “We are delighted that two strong Church of England schools have decided to join the academy trust and work even more closely together in the town of Harleston.

“The support the four schools will be able to give each other will help to maintain high standards and enable all the school communities to flourish.”

To mark the schools joining the trust, the Bishop of Thetford, the Right Reverend Alan Winton, led a service on October 18 for 180 people including trustees, governors and staff in the four schools and the trust.

At the service the appointment of Richard Cranmer as interim chief executive of the St Benet’s Multi Academy Trust was also announced. Mr Cranmer is currently headteacher at Archbishop Sancroft High School and will continue as executive headteacher.

He said: “I feel extremely privileged to have been given this opportunity to lead the development of the diocese’s new multi academy trust and look forward to drawing on and nurturing the wealth of skills and experiences currently in the schools to support all those in the trust.

“We have a real opportunity here to provide outstanding education for our children through an excellent network of school-to-school support founded on Christian values.”