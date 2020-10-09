New learning hub to help vulnerable children transition to high school

A new learning hub is set to be launched in Norwich to help vulnerable children with the transition to high school. Picture: PA Imgaes Archant

A new learning hub is set to be launched in Norwich to help vulnerable children with the transition to high school.

David Thomas, principal and strategy director for Inspiration Trust. Picture: Angela Sharpe Photography David Thomas, principal and strategy director for Inspiration Trust. Picture: Angela Sharpe Photography

Inspire House will help years seven and eight children better cope with their big step from primary to secondary school, to make sure some of the city’s most vulnerable children don’t get left behind.

Funded by Inspiration Trust, with additional support from Norwich Opportunity Area, it will initially offer 16 places to young people currently attending the trust’s schools from January 2021.

The ambition is eventually to offer help and support to young people across Norwich in the future.

3D interactive virtual reality tour at Lakeham Primary one of 18 in Norwich to help new pupils transition to new schools. Picture: Insight Media 3D interactive virtual reality tour at Lakeham Primary one of 18 in Norwich to help new pupils transition to new schools. Picture: Insight Media

David Thomas, principal and strategy director for Inspiration Trust, said pupils would benefit from an intimate supportive setting.

“Moving from primary school to secondary school is an important time in a child’s education and we’re excited to be able to offer extra support in a small, nurturing environment for those that need it most,” he said.

“Vulnerable children can struggle with the curriculum during this stage in their development and we want to offer a provision that plugs the gap between primary and secondary learning, to make sure no pupil is left behind. Every child deserves an excellent education.”

The transition to secondary school can be a big leap. The new learning hub will help vulnerable pupils in Norwich. Picture: Getty Images The transition to secondary school can be a big leap. The new learning hub will help vulnerable pupils in Norwich. Picture: Getty Images

Inspire House will offer a smaller environment for educational lessons, additional social and emotional learning and community work.

Norwich Opportunity Area (NOA) has produced a series of measures to help children’s transition to school including online 3D virtual tours, school readiness videos and bridging curriculum projects.

All secondary schools in Norwich have signed up to the Norwich Inclusion Charter, a collaborative multi-agency approach to working with children and their families to enable children to engage with education throughout their school career.

Jan Cockburn, inclusion charter project manager for NOA, said: “We are delighted to be helping in the establishment of the new Inspire House project to support students in Norwich.

“It is a really positive move to support those students in years seven and eight who may be struggling with the transition from primary to secondary education.

“Once created, the new centre to be run by Inspiration Trust, will be well placed to provide additional support for students’ emotional development, wellbeing and self-esteem combined with a focus on their learning in key subjects.”