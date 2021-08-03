Norwich's Sainsbury Centre set to welcome new director

Video

Published: 11:59 AM August 3, 2021

Jago Cooper is the new director of the Sainsbury Centre in Norwich - Credit: UEA

The Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts in Norwich is set to welcome a new director.

Jago Cooper has been appointed as director of the centre and professor of art and archaeology at the University of East Anglia (UEA).

Professor Cooper starts his new role at the much-loved art gallery and museum - located on the UEA campus - in November.

He has spent more than 20 years working on a diverse range of cultural projects around the world, always centred on the study and communication of visual and material culture.

Prof Cooper has spent 10 years as head of the Americas section at the British Museum and director of the Santo Domingo Centre of Excellence for Latin American Research.

His time there has led to a series of innovative exhibitions that challenge traditional museum practice.

Since 2011, Prof Cooper has written and presented a series of documentaries for BBC Four based on his research and international collaborations.