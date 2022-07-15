Myleene Klass thanks Norfolk community after receiving doctorate from UEA

Myleene Klass has been awarded an honorary doctorate at this year's University of East Anglia graduation ceremony - Credit: PA

Myleene Klass has said she is "humbled" after receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of East Anglia.

The musician and broadcaster was among the 11,000 students at this year's graduation ceremonies held at the Norwich-based campus.

She received an honorary doctorate in letters, an award which is given to those who have "enriched" society through their work.

In an Instagram post, the 44-year-old said: "To all the Norfolk community who have continued to support my family and me throughout my career, thank you."

Born in Great Yarmouth, Ms Klass has gone on to become a successful musician, broadcaster and businesswoman and is a regular face on TV.

She rose to fame through the ITV show Popstars, where she managed to get through audition rounds to become a member of pop group Hear'Say.

Ms Klass added: “To be returning to my home city and to have this support and recognition is extremely humbling."

Other well-known figures to receive an honorary degree this year included Sir Norman Lamb, Samira Ahmed, and Simon Thomas.