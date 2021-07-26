Big book donation sees school pupils mark final chapter of term

Published: 12:41 PM July 26, 2021

Staff and pupils Mulbarton Primary School with some of the donated books worth hundreds of pounds. - Credit: County Broadband

Pupils had a page-turning end of term after the donation of hundreds of pounds worth of new books to their school.

Mulbarton Primary School received up-to-date educational and mental health related books after County Broadband, which is building full-fibre broadband infrastructure across rural south Norfolk, raised more than £1,000 as part of the Usborne Books Community Book Pledge.

Headteacher Bev Theobald said: “The children were very excited and it’s great watching them dive straight into them.

What a novel idea! County Broadband signed up to the Usborne Books Community Book Pledge to donate books worth hundreds of pounds to Mulbarton Primary School. - Credit: County Broadband



“High-quality reading material is incredibly important for children to help promote a love of reading and prompt conversations around issues such as their physical and mental health.”

Looking After Your Mental Health, Miss Molly’s School of Kindness, Write Your Own Story Book, and How Your Body Works are among the donated books.

Mulbarton Primary School pupils with donated books. - Credit: County Broadband

Lucy Dye, Usborne Books organiser whose child attends the school, said: “I’m delighted to be able to work with County Broadband and facilitate this pledge. The amount raised for this initiative goes way beyond our expectations and the books are sure to be enjoyed by many children for years to come.”