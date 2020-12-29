Local fruit firm backs school’s health campaign with new sports kit

Published: 2:30 PM December 29, 2020

Keen footballers at Hewett Academy in Norwich sporting new kits thanks to donation from Mr Fruity. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Pupils at a Norwich high school will be sporting a new look thanks to a donation aimed at healthy exercise during the pandemic.

Keen netballers and footballers at Hewett Academy will be looking the part when the whistle goes for their matches, with a brand new sports kit funded through a donation from Mr Fruity Wholesale.

The Norwich-based business has previously been involved with the Friends of Hewett’s ‘No Family Left Behind’ campaign that saw 500 food parcels delivered containing its produce.

They have now sponsored a new sports kit for the whole school, with a donation of £1,500.

PE teacher Danny Self said: “The joy and happiness on the students' faces when we unveiled the new sports teams’ kits has been brilliant and they can't wait to get back to fixtures.”

Jed Batchelor, general manager at Mr Fruity, said: “When we were asked for a contribution, we decided on the sports kit because we thought that a new kit with a new design, would give the children an incentive, to put the pandemic on hold and just get out in the fresh air, with some healthy exercise."