Mother of Stephen Lawrence visits Norwich school after inspiring pupil

PUBLISHED: 15:44 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:44 18 February 2020

Baroness Doreen Lawrence with Norwich School pupil Alice Nnene. Picture: Hannah Hutchins

Baroness Doreen Lawrence with Norwich School pupil Alice Nnene. Picture: Hannah Hutchins

Hannah Hutchins

A school pupil was so inspired by her story that she arranged for prominent anti-racism campaigner Baroness Lawrence to visit Norwich to discuss her campaign to get justice for her son.

Baroness Doreen Lawrence speaking to Norwich School pupils. Picture: Hannah HutchinsBaroness Doreen Lawrence speaking to Norwich School pupils. Picture: Hannah Hutchins

Sixth form pupil Alice Nnene organised the visit of Baroness Doreen Lawrence of Clarendon to the Norwich School to speak to her fellow pupils after encountering the story of the campaigns of the Lawrence family as part of her studies.

The prominent campaigner and mother of Stephen Lawrence, a black British teenager who was murdered in a racist attack in London in 1993, spent the day speaking to different year groups about her work tackling institutional racism.

Alice said: "The idea of getting Baroness Lawrence to visit Norwich School was conceived after my English GCSE. My chosen topic was multiculturalism and the benefits of having a multicultural education.

"In order to move forward as a society, we need to embrace and celebrate the different cultures we see around us."

