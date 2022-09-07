Children's nursery to open in former preschool site

Magdalen Gates Nursery in Bull Close Road will open in a former preschool site. - Credit: Archant/Magdalen Gates Primary School and Nursery

A new nursery is set to throw open its doors next to an NR3 school having previously been home to a much-loved preschool.

Magdalen Gates Nursery in Bull Close Road opens next week to seven three and four-year-olds and will be run by Magadalen Gates Primary School.

However there are hopes it will expand to 16 children according to headteacher Chris Hutchinson.

The former site of Magdalen Gates Preschool in Norwich which is home to a new nursery - Credit: GoogleMaps

A preschool had run on the site of the new venture for around 20 years by charity trustees separate from the school but it shut in December last year.

Just before it shut its doors, the trustees said: "The pandemic has had an adverse effect on the number of children on roll as well as our usually healthy waiting list.

"This means that the preschool is no longer viable despite exploring a vast number of options for a solution with our landlord, Norfolk County Council, to stay open."

Mr Hutchinson said: "There are a lot of young families in this area. Early years provision is fundamental. All schools are dealing with the fall out of Covid pandemic.

"If we can give children the best start from the age of three they come into reception and year one settled and ready to learn.

"Good early years work gives children the building blocks of knowledge. Early years is is important. That is why we are pushing for it."

Two specialist staff will work in the nursery which will start off offering government funded places from 8.45am-11.45am Monday to Friday but he hopes to expand the nursery hours as more children sign up.

He said it was open to anyone and was confident the nursery would be financially stable because of adequate school funds.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, city and county councillor for Sewell. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Julie Brociek-Coulton, Labour city and county councillor for the Sewell ward, said: "The preschool closure was a great loss.There is a lot of deprivation in Sewell and we want to help people any way we can so the nursery is fantastic."

Alex Catt, Green Party city councillor for the Sewell ward - Credit: Denise Bradley

Alex Catt, Green Party city councillor for Sewell, said: "It is great to see there will be an increase in nursery provision especially given we know there will be little investment to relieve the pressure that development at Anglia Square will put on local services."



