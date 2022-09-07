Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Education

Children's nursery to open in former preschool site

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 2:31 PM September 7, 2022
Magdalen Gates Nursery in Bull Close Road will open in a former preschool site.

Magdalen Gates Nursery in Bull Close Road will open in a former preschool site. - Credit: Archant/Magdalen Gates Primary School and Nursery

A new nursery is set to throw open its doors next to an NR3 school having previously been home to a much-loved preschool.

Magdalen Gates Nursery in Bull Close Road opens next week to seven three and four-year-olds and will be run by Magadalen Gates Primary School.

However there are hopes it will expand to 16 children according to headteacher Chris Hutchinson.

Magdalen Gates Preschool

The former site of Magdalen Gates Preschool in Norwich which is home to a new nursery - Credit: GoogleMaps

A preschool had run on the site of the new venture for around 20 years by charity trustees separate from the school but it shut in December last year.

Just before it shut its doors, the trustees said: "The pandemic has had an adverse effect on the number of children on roll as well as our usually healthy waiting list.

"This means that the preschool is no longer viable despite exploring a vast number of options for a solution with our landlord, Norfolk County Council, to stay open."

Mr Hutchinson said: "There are a lot of young families in this area. Early years provision is fundamental. All schools are dealing with the fall out of Covid pandemic.

"If we can give children the best start from the age of three they come into reception and year one settled and ready to learn.

Most Read

  1. 1 School sends 30 pupils home on first day back over 'incorrect footwear'
  2. 2 Not another one! TUI flight diverted to Cardiff from Norwich
  3. 3 Pedestrian in his 20s dies in crash involving lorry on A47
  1. 4 Meet the 'powerhouse' couple who are the backbone of top Norwich restaurant
  2. 5 'People love it' - Norwich pub offering Sunday roast with a Caribbean twist
  3. 6 Teenage boy seriously assaulted in Golden Triangle
  4. 7 Hygiene fears after rats spotted roaming through kids' playpark
  5. 8 Eight people arrested at Sundown Festival
  6. 9 Norfolk family to feature in BBC programme
  7. 10 Hilltop field being used as hotspot for 'laughing gas' use

"Good early years work gives children the building blocks of knowledge. Early years is is important. That is why we are pushing for it."

Two specialist staff will work in the nursery which will start off offering government funded places from 8.45am-11.45am Monday to Friday but he hopes to expand the nursery hours as more children sign up.

He said it was open to anyone and was confident the nursery would be financially stable because of adequate school funds.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, city and county councillor for Sewell.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, city and county councillor for Sewell. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Julie Brociek-Coulton, Labour city and county councillor for the Sewell ward, said: "The preschool closure was a great loss.There is a lot of deprivation in Sewell and we want to help people any way we can so the nursery is fantastic."

Green city councillor Alex Catt

Alex Catt, Green Party city councillor for the Sewell ward - Credit: Denise Bradley

Alex Catt, Green Party city councillor for Sewell, said: "It is great to see there will be an increase in nursery provision especially given we know there will be little investment to relieve the pressure that development at Anglia Square will put on local services."


Norwich News

Don't Miss

Geraldine Moss and her friend Janine Bell (inset) were one of the passengers on the rescheduled TOM712 flight from Norwich

'A shambles!' - Yet another TUI flight from Norwich cancelled on runway

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The A47 near Longwater and Easton which has been closed after an accident

Norwich Live News | Updated

A47 reopens following serious crash involving lorry and pedestrian

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Sundown festival goers depart the site at the Norfolk Showground leaving behind rubbish following t

Norwich Live News

Huge clean-up operation begins after piles of rubbish left at Sundown

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A road closure is in place on Unthank Road in Norwich. 

Norwich Live News

Closure in place on busy city road due to gas leak

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon