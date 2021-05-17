School choir to sing in Spanish alongside Latin American music legends

Published: 10:37 AM May 17, 2021

Artists that make up the Viento Sur’ (South Wind) Ensemble who will be performing with pupils from Lionwood Junior School. - Credit: Connecting Cultures

A choir made up of 25 children from a Norwich primary school will be performing songs on stage in Spanish alongside some of the biggest names in Latin American music.

The youngsters from Lionwood Junior School in Thorpe Hamlet will join artists from countries including Colombia, Bolivia and Venezuela at the Viento Sur’ (South Wind) Ensemble event at St Andrews Hall on May 27.

Teacher James Harpham said: “It’s a truly wonderful opportunity for the children to be engaged and learning music with these world class musicians.”

The Lionwood Junior School in Norwich.Photo: Denise BradleyCopy: Rebecca GoughFor: EN©Archant Photographic 200901603 772434 - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2009

The concert, part of the Connecting Cultures series of programmes, will feature artists including Camilo Menjura, an award-winning Colombian guitarist, singer, songwriter and conductor, Venezuelan singer/songwriter Luzmira Zerpa, Colombian drummer and harpist Nickolai Rodriguez and Diego Laverde Rojas.

Artistic director Gary Newland said: “We are delighted to have provided the Lionwood pupils with an amazing opportunity to be an integral part of this truly inspiring project; we could not be more proud of the way they have taken to the challenge and highlighted their wonderful homegrown talent.”