Lily the miniature dachsund helps Fairhaven Primary School pupils read

PUBLISHED: 15:53 31 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:30 31 October 2018

Youngsters from Fairhaven Primary School, South Walsham are learning to read with help from a dachsund called Lily. Picture: Nick Butcher

Youngsters from Fairhaven Primary School, South Walsham are learning to read with help from a dachsund called Lily. Picture: Nick Butcher

Time to paws for book time!

Youngsters from Fairhaven Primary School Walsham are learning to read with help from a dachsund called Lily. Picture: Nick Butcher

Lily the miniature dachshund is helping pupils at a primary school enjoy reading and growing in confidence.

The tiny pup sits with two groups and key stage two students at Fairhaven Primary School in South Walsham every Wednesday while they read, to help with their confidence.

Lily is part of Pets as Therapy, a scheme which uses dogs to provide comfort, encourage positive social behaviours, enhance self-esteem, motivate speech and inspire young people to have fun.

Janice Dix, headteacher at Fairhaven Primary, said: “We know that reading is a vital and very important part of learning, when we found Pets As Therapy we pursued it in the hope of encouraging more of our children to read and be more confident doing so.

Anne Portas with her daschund Lily. They are helping the children at Fairhaven Primary School to read. Picture: Nick Butcher

“The children have been very keen to read with Lily and are very engaged throughout the session as they know they will be able to fuss her at the end.”

To find out more about Pets for Therapy visit: www.petsastherapy.org.

