Pupils at Norwich school learning from home after coronavirus case

PUBLISHED: 17:24 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:24 16 October 2020

Jane Austen College on Colegate in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Jane Austen College on Colegate in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Pupils at a school in the centre of Norwich have been told to self-isolate after a confirmed case of coronavirus.

David Thomas, principal at Jane Austen College in Norwich. Picture: Angela Sharpe PhotographyDavid Thomas, principal at Jane Austen College in Norwich. Picture: Angela Sharpe Photography

Students at Jane Austen College who had been in close contact with the person who tested positive are now learning from home after being told to self-isolate for 14-days.

The secondary school, based on Colegate, has 937 pupils and is run by the Inspiration Trust.

Parents have been informed of the confirmed case, though most pupils are unaffected and the school remains open.

Principal David Thomas said: “A member of our school community has tested positive for Covid-19. They have tested positive after a period of self-isolation and a small group are at home.

“A group of students will be continuing their education at home using our remote learning resources. Our teaching teams will continue to support our students remotely.

“We’ve made our families aware and would like to thank them for their support.

“We’ve acted quickly and followed Public Health England guidance to protect our children, staff, families and wider community.”

