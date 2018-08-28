Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

How ‘magical’ Norwich Christmas has inspired Thai illustrator

PUBLISHED: 06:47 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 07:03 29 October 2018

Author and illustrator Cherie Pritchard, who has just released her first self-illustrated book, celebrating with her three children. Photo: Cherie Pritchard

Author and illustrator Cherie Pritchard, who has just released her first self-illustrated book, celebrating with her three children. Photo: Cherie Pritchard

Cherie Pritchard

When author and illustrator Cherie Chen moved from Japan to Norwich 10 years ago she was blown away by the rich variety of quality children’s books available.

Growing up in tropical  Thailand, she said there  was very little literature aimed at young people and even fewer picture books.

She added: “The culture here is wonderful for children’s books. There are hundreds of children’s illustrators in England – it’s wonderful. Over here, picture books seem more deeply embedded in your culture.”

As a mother of three,  Mrs Chen adored spending  time pouring over picture  books with her children and said for her reading together is still one of her favourite ways to bond with her family.

She said: “Looking at the illustrations, we would talk about what we liked about the page and bond through that time. The experience makes children very inquisitive and helps them with imagination and English skills.”

Mrs Chen was first inspired to illustrate stories by drawing with her eldest son and said they would spend hours creating doodles together, which she turns into handmade story books for him.

Nothing fuelled her creativity more than Christmas in the UK.

She said: “Before I moved  to Norwich I’d never had Christmas before.

“I knew about Father Christmas but in Thailand it’s not such a big deal. Here the whole experience of everyone coming together and cooking together is so magical.”

Already an award winning author in Asia, Mrs Chen has just released her first self-illustrated book “The Winter Wassail”.

Captivated by magical winters spent with her family in Norwich, her new illustrated offering has taken 10 years to create.

It explores the medieval winter tradition of apple wassailing in which people would sing, dance and make a ruckus in apple orchards to protect the future harvest from bad spirits.

The book will receive its official launch alongside a signing and art workshop by the author at Jarrolds between 11am and 2pm today.

n Favourite Children’s book

A book of Chinese classical  tales made called “Journey  to the West.”

n Favourite illustrator

Levi pinfold who drew “Black Dog” and also Harry Potter illustrations.

n Favourite character

Winnie the Pooh or piglet. I love Beatrix Potter’s characters too.

n If you could live in a fictional world, where would you choose?

It would be somewhere my children would love to live too, the Winnie the Pooh stories.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Norwich drivers could face £20 fine if they refuse to turn off idling engines

Smog hangs over Norwich. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Don’t forget the clocks go back this weekend

The clock on St Nicholas Chapel, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Source of mystery light illuminating the skies of Norwich found

The source of a mystery light in Norwich has been found. File photo of Norwich at night, Picture Tom Thurston.

Young people in Norfolk have some of the worst education and employment outcomes in England

Norfolk has been ranked near the bottom of a nationwide index which assesses opportunities for young people, comparing data including exams results and employment rates. Picture: Archant

Norfolk actor launches petition to see train companies give actors cheaper fares

Norwich-based actor Matt Long filming part of his film Soldiers of Embers. Picture: Matt Long

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide