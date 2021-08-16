Children awarded for work with house builders
Primary school pupils have enjoyed a ceremonious trophy presentation to draw a year long project to a close.
Year six students at Horsford Primary School signed up to a range of challenges for a scheme run by David Wilson Homes who are overseeing the Kingfisher Meadow development nearby.
Split into four quarters, the pupils learned about the construction process in detail as they covered topics such as planning and land, sales and marketing, construction as well as design.
The school was presented with a Building Buddies Award with individual trophies also handed out to four task winners.
The Building Buddies Award enabled participants to name and promote their own development, whilst highlighting site safety and wildlife-friendly features.
Kieran Jappy, teaching assistant at Horsford Primary School, said: “We were thrilled to be a part of this project throughout the academic year and our pupils learned a lot about construction with the four tasks."