Norwich Evening News > News > Education

Children awarded for work with house builders

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:27 PM August 16, 2021   
Winners Jenna, Henry, Oliver and Isabelle with their trophies from David Wilson Homes

Primary school pupils have enjoyed a ceremonious trophy presentation to draw a year long project to a close. 

Year six students at Horsford Primary School signed up to a range of challenges for a scheme run by David Wilson Homes who are overseeing the Kingfisher Meadow development nearby

Split into four quarters, the pupils learned about the construction process in detail as they covered topics such as planning and land, sales and marketing, construction as well as design. 

Horsford Primary School pupils Jenna and Henry with the school shield 

The school was presented with a Building Buddies Award with individual trophies also handed out to four task winners. 

The Building Buddies Award enabled participants to name and promote their own development, whilst highlighting site safety and wildlife-friendly features.

Horsford Primary School received this shield and four individual awards for David Wilson Homes Building Buddies Award

Kieran Jappy, teaching assistant at Horsford Primary School, said: “We were thrilled to be a part of this project throughout the academic year and our pupils learned a lot about construction with the four tasks." 

Horsford Primary School received this shield and four individual awards for the David Wilson Homes Building Buddies Award

Henry, Oliver, Isabelle and Jenna with the awarded shield and trophies from David Wilson Homes

Horsford Primary School pupil Isabelle with her Building Buddies Award 

Halit Kol, assistant site manager, and Horsford Primary School caretaker Geoffrey Botwright

Norwich News

