Banksy who?! Young city artists selected for national show

Four talented students from Hewett Academy have had their artworks selected for a national exhibition.

The Academy had more artists on display than any other school in the country.

The Young Artists’ Show is an annual, free, open submission exhibition for students aged 5 - 19 studying in the UK and British schools overseas.

The artworks are judged by artists and arts professionals and selected artworks are displayed online and onsite at the Royal Academy of Arts.

In total 33,000 submissions were made this year, with only 260 works selected for exhibition in London and a further 340 selected for online display.

Elizabeth Jackson, year 10, submitted this piece depicting the first lockdown. - Credit: Hewett Academy

Elizabeth Jackson's photographic submission of her family in lockdown was well received by the prestigious venue and created much conversation among visitors.

Lacy Mills submitted a contemporary framed and altered portrait of Lord Nelson.

Lacy Mills reworked a contemporary photo of Lord Nelson for her submission. - Credit: Hewett Academy

Mazie Howes' mixed media, stitched and painted portrait of the late Breonna Taylor - and African-American woman fatally shot by police officer in the US in 2020 - and this piece was accepted for the online exhibition.

The final selected works depict the collaborative work of key stage 3 pupils on their return to Hewett Academy following the first lockdown.

Every student created a plasticine figure inspired by Antony Gormley's 'Field' from 1991.

KS3 collaboration about returning back to school after lockdown. - Credit: Hewett Academy

The student's sculptures expressed their hopes and fears of a return to school.

Executive principal, Antony Little, said: "We are so incredibly proud that out of 33,000 pieces of artwork submitted, there were just 200 chosen to be exhibited - of which four came from Hewett Academy, the most from any school in the country.

“I had the opportunity to go and see the exhibition and it was a stunning success - to see Hewett students put on a national stage was deeply moving.

“Hewett has a long history of excelling in the creative arts and this is our next chapter in doing so.

The work of the students all through the school, supported by our exceptional staff team, have really put Hewett on the map - they've done themselves, their school and the whole of Norfolk really proud."