News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Education

Banksy who?! Young city artists selected for national show

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 8:34 AM November 30, 2021
Mazie Howes, year 10 submission inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. 

Mazie Howes, year 10 submission inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. - Credit: Hewett Academy

Four talented students from Hewett Academy have had their artworks selected for a national exhibition.  

The Academy had more artists on display than any other school in the country.  

The Young Artists’  Show is an annual, free, open submission exhibition for students aged 5 - 19 studying in the UK and British schools overseas.  

The artworks are judged by artists and arts professionals and selected artworks are displayed online and onsite at the Royal Academy of Arts. 

In total 33,000 submissions were made this year, with only 260 works selected for exhibition in London and a further 340 selected for online display.  

Elizabeth Jackson, year 10, submitted this piece depicting the first lockdown. 

Elizabeth Jackson, year 10, submitted this piece depicting the first lockdown. - Credit: Hewett Academy

 Elizabeth Jackson's photographic submission of her family in lockdown was well received by the prestigious venue and created much conversation among visitors. 

Lacy Mills submitted a contemporary framed and altered portrait of Lord Nelson. 

Lacy Mills reworked a contemporary photo of Lord Nelson for her submission. 

Lacy Mills reworked a contemporary photo of Lord Nelson for her submission. - Credit: Hewett Academy

Most Read

  1. 1 Shabby shed being used by car hobbyist is 'planning breach', council says
  2. 2 'No thanks or penny' - Norwich City crest designer hits out at change
  3. 3 'We're over the moon': Family overjoyed as missing Norwich girl returns home
  1. 4 A look back at shoppers in Norwich over the decades
  2. 5 Anger after Sainsbury's driver smashes into tree
  3. 6 Audi driver in 30s left with serious injuries after crash
  4. 7 Application submitted for two new homes in front garden
  5. 8 Norwich man sentenced to life imprisonment after murder conviction
  6. 9 'Calm, graceful and kind': Tributes paid to martial arts world champion
  7. 10 Norwich battles Omicron in bid to save Christmas

Mazie Howes' mixed media, stitched and painted portrait of the late Breonna Taylor - and African-American woman fatally shot by police officer in the US in 2020 - and this piece was accepted for the online exhibition. 

The final selected works depict the collaborative work of key stage 3 pupils on their return to Hewett Academy following the first lockdown.  

Every student created a plasticine figure inspired by Antony Gormley's 'Field' from 1991.  

KS3 collaboration about returning back to school after lockdown. 

KS3 collaboration about returning back to school after lockdown. - Credit: Hewett Academy

The student's sculptures expressed their hopes and fears of a return to school. 

Executive principal, Antony Little, said: "We are so incredibly proud that out of 33,000 pieces of artwork submitted, there were just 200 chosen to be exhibited - of which four came from Hewett Academy, the most from any school in the country.  

“I had the opportunity to go and see the exhibition and it was a stunning success - to see Hewett students put on a national stage was deeply moving.  

“Hewett has a long history of excelling in the creative arts and this is our next chapter in doing so.  

The work of the students all through the school, supported by our exceptional staff team, have really put Hewett on the map - they've done themselves, their school and the whole of Norfolk really proud." 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Caistor Lane near High Ash Farm 

Concerns raised over plans for 180 homes in suburb village

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services are at the scene on an accident on Palace Street in Norwich.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Busy Norwich city centre road reopened after crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Norwich girl Brooke Swaisland is missing.

'Please come home': Family's plea to help find missing Norwich girl

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Ambulances queuing outside the Norfolk and Norwich hospital yesterday

NHS

Patient dies while waiting in ambulance for hospital bed

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon