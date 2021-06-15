Pupils emulate famous artwork to reflect on lockdown learning

Published: 11:06 AM June 15, 2021

Life after lockdown - Year 8 pupils at Hewett Academy in Norwich display thoughts about lockdown inspired by Gillian Wearing artwork. - Credit: Inspiration trust

Students at a Norwich school have taken inspiration from a famous artwork to reflect on their experience learning during the Covid lockdowns.

Turner Prize-winning artist Gillian Wearing's Signs series examined the relationship between public image and private identity by photographing members of the public holding cards on which they had written down what was on their mind.

Life after lockdown - Year 8 pupils at Hewett Academy in Norwich display thoughts about lockdown inspired by Gillian Wearing artwork. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Key Stage 3 students at Hewett Academy replicated this artwork by each taking a piece of paper and reflecting on their strongest feelings after coming back to school following the lockdown.

Their messages included ‘I’m tired of this’, ‘I’m OK, maybe’, ‘I don’t know what’s happening?’, and ‘I'm happy to be back at school’.

Life after lockdown - Year 8 pupils at Hewett Academy in Norwich display thoughts about lockdown inspired by Gillian Wearing artwork. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Art teacher Amy Lee said: “We wanted to work on a recovery project for the students upon their return to school and to give them the opportunity to express their own fears, concerns and hopes for the future."