News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Education

Pupils emulate famous artwork to reflect on lockdown learning

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:06 AM June 15, 2021   
Year 8 pupils at Hewett Academy in Norwich inspired by Gillian Wearing. 

Life after lockdown - Year 8 pupils at Hewett Academy in Norwich display thoughts about lockdown inspired by Gillian Wearing artwork. - Credit: Inspiration trust

Students at a Norwich school have taken inspiration from a famous artwork to reflect on their experience learning during the Covid lockdowns.

Turner Prize-winning artist Gillian Wearing's Signs series examined the relationship between public image and private identity by photographing members of the public holding cards on which they had written down what was on their mind.

Year 8 pupils at Hewett Academy in Norwich display thoughts about lockdown inspired by Gillian Wearing artwork. 

Life after lockdown - Year 8 pupils at Hewett Academy in Norwich display thoughts about lockdown inspired by Gillian Wearing artwork. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Key Stage 3 students at Hewett Academy replicated this artwork by each taking a piece of paper and reflecting on their strongest feelings after coming back to school following the lockdown.

Their messages included ‘I’m tired of this’, ‘I’m OK, maybe’, ‘I don’t know what’s happening?’, and ‘I'm happy to be back at school’. 

Year 8 pupils at Hewett Academy in Norwich display thoughts about lockdown inspired by Gillian Wearing artwork. 

Life after lockdown - Year 8 pupils at Hewett Academy in Norwich display thoughts about lockdown inspired by Gillian Wearing artwork. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Art teacher Amy Lee said: “We wanted to work on a recovery project for the students upon their return to school and to give them the opportunity to express their own fears, concerns and hopes for the future."

You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Block Norwich

Video

Vision for multi-million pound new Norwich venue revealed

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The team at The Earlham pub, which has just opened in Norwich.

Video

'People love it' - Landlady opens second pub in Earlham Road

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Auntie Anne's, Castle Quarter, Norwich

Two city businesses on the move as mystery new tenant hovers

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Daegan Watts holds an England flag in front of tables and chairs

Video

City fan park takes shape ahead of England's Euro 2020 opener

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus