Generous pupils fill 200 hampers for vulnerable families

Volunteers at the Friends of Hewett charity have pulled together to create 200 hampers for local families. - Credit: Friends of Hewett

Big-hearted parents and pupils at the Hewett Academy have stepped up for the second year running to help the wider community.

The Christmas hamper event is a joint effort between the staff at the school and the Friends of Hewett parent-led charity with the event also supported by Mr Fruity wholesale.

Created by the vice principal, Andrea George Samuels, the project was launched to build the community spirit in Hewett.

Friends of Hewett have raised a total of £4,000 which will fund a £20 hamper for 200 families.

The event came around to ensure that all Hewett families are supported both inside and outside of the school to help people be together at Christmas.

Antony Little, executive principal, said: “Covid really brought out the best in our Hewett Academy community and we are determined to make sure that we carry this on in the future.

“We hope these hampers help at Christmas time and that all of the Hewett students and their families have a restful, relaxing, and fun holiday."