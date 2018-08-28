School thrilled after being judged ‘good’ for first time in 14 years

Headteacher Adam Dabin with pupils at Henderson Green Primary Academy, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The new year is often considered a time for transformation – and this year that message is ringing true for one Norwich primary school.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Students on their laptops during a science lesson at Henderson Green Primary Academy, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Students on their laptops during a science lesson at Henderson Green Primary Academy, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Henderson Green Primary Academy has scored its first “good” rating from Ofsted inspectors in 14 years, marking the end of a tough chapter in its history.

Leaders at the school in Earlham Grove expressed delight with the findings in the report, which said the school had seen “strong improvements”.

In the four inspections since the school’s last “good” rating in 2005, concerns were raised about pupils’ low attainment, inconsistent teaching and “limited” effectiveness of leaders.

Previous inspection reports said progress had been hampered by changes in leadership, high staff turnover and “disruptions” in the continuity of teaching.

Pupils at Henderson Green Primary Academy, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Pupils at Henderson Green Primary Academy, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

But following its latest inspection in November the school has been rated “good” in all areas.

The inspection report says school leaders and its sponsor the Heart Education Trust, which the school joined in 2016, have driven “strong improvements” with their action plan, while the headteacher’s “clear vision ensures that the school is continuously improving”.

Pupils of different ages and abilities, including disadvantaged pupils and those with special educational needs and disabilities, were found to make good progress thanks to a “well planned” curriculum, and teaching and assessments were judged to be good following a “strong focus” on improvement.

The report also said attendance was in line with the national average, with previous high levels of “persistent absence” reduced, while children “behave well in lessons and around the school”.

Adam Dabin, headteacher at Henderson Green Primary Academy, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Adam Dabin, headteacher at Henderson Green Primary Academy, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

It added: “Pupils want to come to school because they enjoy learning.”

The school’s early years provision, which was judged to be ‘good’ in 2015 despite weaknesses in other areas, was also praised.

Headteacher Adam Dabin, who has been in post since September 2017, said: “We are obviously delighted by the outcome of our recent inspection, and even prouder of the fact that Henderson Green has been graded a ‘good’ school for the first time in 14 years.

“It really has been an amazing team effort, with the school staff, Heart Education Trust and whole community working together to ensure that we have developed this school for our fantastic pupils.”