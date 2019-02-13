Search

Updated

Witness noticed a ‘bad smell’ at Norwich school forced to close after gas leak

13 February, 2019 - 16:11
Hellesdon High School has been closed due to a gas leak. Picture: Archant

Hellesdon High School has been closed due to a gas leak. Picture: Archant

Archant

A Norwich high school has been closed after a gas leak was discovered.

Hellesdon High School closed at around 11am on Wednesday after the leak was detected.

In a statement the Wensum Trust, which runs the school, said the incident had led to an emergency closure.

It is understood that the school contacted parents at around 10.30am and arranged for school buses, which serve nearby areas such as Horsford, to come and pick students up early.

The trust said: “We are currently working closely with key partners to ensure that disruption is kept to the minimum possible.”

A spokesman for the trust said at around 4pm on Wednesday that the leak had been fixed and that the school would reopen on Thursday.

An eye witness said they had overheard students talking about a gas leak in the school canteen and noticed a “bad smell” in the school building. They said they went outside as they “didn’t want to breathe it in”.

After heading out to the front of the school they saw buses arriving as a crowd of “excited” students gathered.

They added that students were allowed to text or call their parents to alert them to what had happened.

The school in Middletons Lane has around 1,250 pupils aged 11 to 18.

Have you been affected by the emergency closure at Hellesdon High? Email bethany.whymark@archant.co.uk

