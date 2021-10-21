School 'overwhelmed' by more than 100kg in donations for foodbank

Published: 9:30 AM October 21, 2021

Debbie Chapman, SENCO co-ordinator at Hellesdon Community Pre-School (right) with Hannah Worsley, project manager of Norwich Foodbank, and children from the pre-school. - Credit: Hellesdon Community Pre-School

Families in need will receive vital food parcels this winter thanks to the generosity of children and their families.

Children aged two to four years old from Hellesdon Community Pre-School in Kinsale Avenue helped collect over 100kg of non-perishable items over one week for the Norwich Foodbank.

It was the first time the nursery had asked the youngsters' families to donate to the worthy cause but after the success pre-school manager Alison Roberts-Jones said they would collect more items.

She said: "We were overwhelmed by the parents who want to work with the local community. The children liked being part of it all they felt they were giving back."

The collections made up 11 separate food parcels and each parcel will be able to feed a household for three days.

Mrs Roberts-Jones said the pre-school's next challenge was for parents of the children to donate enough toys in a week to fill 50 stockings for refugee children this Christmas.