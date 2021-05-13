Norwich special school seeks to increase number of pupils

Published: 7:07 PM May 13, 2021

A Norwich school for young people with special educational needs is hoping to increase its number of pupils.

Harford Manor School, which currently offers 88 places to pupils aged from three to 19 with complex needs, wants to provide a further 10 places from September.

The additional places would be in a purpose built double roomed classroom with its own toilets at the Ipswich Road school, which was rated outstanding by Ofsted in 2017.

Governors said the expansion would allow more children to benefit from specialist education and support and reduce travel time for pupils who currently travel long distances to other schools.

The statutory consultation runs until May 27. An initial consultation in February and March saw just four people strongly disagreed with the proposal.

Norfolk County Council has made a commitment to invest £120m in creating 500 additional places at bases at mainstream schools, special school new builds and expansions of existing special schools.

