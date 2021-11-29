'It might just save a life' - New equipment for school
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A city special needs school has been donated life-saving equipment.
Hall School, in St Faith's Road, was donated a £1,300 defibrillator by QMS International after a Facebook appeal by teaching assistant Cheryl Watling whose friend works for the company.
Ms Watling said: "There is a really huge range of complex needs and children with breathing difficulties. It provides reassurance if we need it so a big thanks to QMS International."
The defibrillator will be positioned in the school's main foyer.
A total of 90 students attend the school ranging from four to 19-years-old, as well as 60 staff.
Deputy head Will Gant said: "We have been lucky we have not had to use one before as there are a lot of vulnerable children at the school.
"We have had paramedics come to the school in the past if there was some kind of medical emergency, but not heart-related."
