'It might just save a life' - New equipment for school

A city special needs school has been donated life-saving equipment.

Hall School, in St Faith's Road, was donated a £1,300 defibrillator by QMS International after a Facebook appeal by teaching assistant Cheryl Watling whose friend works for the company.

Ms Watling said: "There is a really huge range of complex needs and children with breathing difficulties. It provides reassurance if we need it so a big thanks to QMS International."

The defibrillator will be positioned in the school's main foyer.

A total of 90 students attend the school ranging from four to 19-years-old, as well as 60 staff.

Deputy head Will Gant said: "We have been lucky we have not had to use one before as there are a lot of vulnerable children at the school.

"We have had paramedics come to the school in the past if there was some kind of medical emergency, but not heart-related."