News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Education

'It might just save a life' - New equipment for school

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 4:24 PM November 29, 2021
Charlie Frost, Kerry Moore, Olly Hogenbottom, Rachel Ridegeway, Tyler Cutting, Lauren Elvin, Chelsea

Charlie Frost, Kerry Moore, Olly Hogenbottom, Rachel Ridegeway, Tyler Cutting, Lauren Elvin, Chelsea McCormack, Helena Fish and Daisy Saunders with the defibrillator - Credit: Danielle Booden

A city special needs school has been donated life-saving equipment. 

Hall School, in St Faith's Road, was donated a £1,300 defibrillator by QMS International after a Facebook appeal by teaching assistant Cheryl Watling whose friend works for the company.

QMS International staff Olly Hogenbottom, finance director, and Charlie Frost, HR business partner,

QMS International's Olly Hogenbottom, finance director, and Charlie Frost, HR business partner, handing over the defibrillator to Hall School's headteacher, Rachel Ridgeway - Credit: Danielle Booden

Ms Watling said: "There is a really huge range of complex needs and children with breathing difficulties. It provides reassurance if we need it so a big thanks to QMS International." 

The defibrillator will be positioned in the school's main foyer. 

QMS International staff Olly Hogenbottom, finance director, and Charlie Frost, HR business partner,

QMS International staff Olly Hogenbottom, finance director, and Charlie Frost, HR business partner, and Hall School teachers and pupils, Rachel Ridegeway, headteacher, Kerry Moore, sixth form teacher, Will Gant, deputy head, Lauren Elvin, Helena Fish, Daisy Saunders, Chelsea McCormack and Tyler Cutting - Credit: Danielle Booden

A total of 90 students attend the school ranging from four to 19-years-old, as well as 60 staff.

Deputy head Will Gant said: "We have been lucky we have not had to use one before as there are a lot of vulnerable children at the school. 

The defibrillator that has been donated to Hall School in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

The defibrillator that has been donated to Hall School in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

"We have had paramedics come to the school in the past if there was some kind of medical emergency, but not heart-related."

QMS International staff Charlie Frost, HR business partner, and Olly Hogenbottom, finance director,

QMS International staff Charlie Frost, HR business partner, and Olly Hogenbottom, finance director, with the defibrillator donated to Hall School - Credit: Danielle Booden

Most Read

  1. 1 'No thanks or penny' - Norwich City crest designer hits out at change
  2. 2 A look back at shoppers in Norwich over the decades
  3. 3 'We're over the moon': Family overjoyed as missing Norwich girl returns home
  1. 4 Concerns raised over plans for 180 homes in suburb village
  2. 5 Shabby shed being used by car hobbyist is 'planning breach', council says
  3. 6 'Calm, graceful and kind': Tributes paid to martial arts world champion
  4. 7 John Lewis boss bids farewell to Norwich store after nearly three decades
  5. 8 'Please come home': Family's plea to help find missing Norwich girl
  6. 9 Patient dies while waiting in ambulance for hospital bed
  7. 10 Application submitted for two new homes in front garden
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services are at the scene on an accident on Palace Street in Norwich.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Busy Norwich city centre road reopened after crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to the Field's newsagents in London Street on Friday morning 

'It was a shock' - Burglars raid newsagent after smashing window with axe

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Friends Mark Taylor, Kevin Scott and Jon Titlow enjoy a catch up at the William and Florence in Unthank Road. 

Christmas

5 of the best heated pub gardens in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Jerome Mayhew will meet partners of the Taverham Partnership surgery over the struggles for patients to book appointments

MP to hold meeting over huge patient backlog at city surgery

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon