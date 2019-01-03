Search

Would you make a good teacher? Nearly half of people in the East think they would

03 January, 2019 - 08:41
Raised hands in class of middle school.

Raised hands in class of middle school.

hxdbzxy

Half of people in the East of England would choose a new career if they had their time again, a survey has revealed.

Daniel Meston, a maths teacher at Thorpe St Andrew School, made the move into teaching from a career in financial services. Picture: C/O SKV CommunicationsDaniel Meston, a maths teacher at Thorpe St Andrew School, made the move into teaching from a career in financial services. Picture: C/O SKV Communications

The study by the Department for Education (DfE) found 48pc of people in the region said they would change their current job – with A quarter (26pc) feeling that their career was more meaningless than it was rewarding.

Almost a third (30pc) said they were looking to find a more fulfilling role, 33pc were seeking a job that would be better for their wellbeing, and an equal percentage said they would switch career for a more stable income or better paid role.

The DfE surveyed more than 3,000 people for its national Get Into Teaching campaign, which is encouraging more people to make the switch to a job in education.

Some 41pc of people in the East of England felt they would make a good teacher, and gave reasons such as being good at explaining things (43pc), enjoying working with young people (34pc) and thinking they could make learning more fun (39pc).

The DfE says that the interest in teaching among those at a “career crossroads” was highlighted by the number of registrations of interest in teaching from people looking to change their career – in January 2018 almost twice as many potential career movers than students and graduates registered interest (10,952 versus 6,079).

Daniel Meston, a maths teacher from Thorpe St Andrew School, took the decision to leave a job in financial services in 2012.

He said: “Choosing to switch careers wasn’t an overnight decision and required some consideration and planning, but it was completely worth it – I’ve never looked back.

“There are few careers that can be so meaningful and rewarding as teaching where you can be so integral to shaping the lives of others. When I take the time to reflect on my job it makes me incredibly proud of the work I do each day.

“For anyone considering a career move into teaching, I’d strongly recommend you find out more and take the next step. Your experience from a different field could be exactly what a classroom needs, with the unique opportunity to bring to life subjects and life lessons that impact students well beyond their school years.”

