Crowdfunder set up to buy students and staff at flooded school a treat

A fundraiser has been set up to gather enough money to buy treats for pupils and staff from a Norwich school which closed due to flooding.

Falcon Junior School, in Sprowston, was forced to close on Monday, January 20, after internal flooding swept the premises, affecting the site's heating and electric systems.

More than a month later, year three, four and five pupils are still being taught at White House Farm School - a 30-minute walk away - as investigations into the cause of the damage continue.

Now, a parent at the school has set up a fundraiser to buy the displaced students and staff a present in thanks for everything they have put up with during the move.

Set up by Christina Taylor, the target goal for the Go Fund Me page is £500, but less than four days after it was set up it has already raised more than £440.

Ms Taylor said she had been overwhelmed by the response, and now hoped to raise £1,000. She said: "I'd love to throw the children and staff a great party or take them to a park, or buy them stuff they can use.

"[The response] has been really overwhelming, it as showed how much the community loves the school and it's not just about children it's the staff too.

"We just want to show the children and the staff we care because there's so little we can do to help."

Edward Savage, headteacher of Falcon Junior School, said: "We have been overwhelmed by the support of our parents, families and community during this very challenging time. The children have been amazing throughout this experience and this fund will allow us to give the children a reward for all their hard work.

"The staff at the school have been incredible. They have taken everything in their stride and continue to strive for the very best for the children. I would also like to thank the team at White House Farm who have made us feel at home and supported us in difficult circumstances."