School charity installs outdoor gym to boost pupils’ post-lockdown health

PUBLISHED: 06:00 03 October 2020

Pupils enjoy the 'Big Rig' outdoor gym at Hewett Academy. Picture: Friends of Hewett

Pupils enjoy the 'Big Rig' outdoor gym at Hewett Academy. Picture: Friends of Hewett

Archant

An outdoor gym has been installed at a Norwich school as part of a fundraising project to promote healthy lifestyles.

Hewett Academy principal Antony Little. Picture: Inspiration TrustHewett Academy principal Antony Little. Picture: Inspiration Trust

The Friends of Hewett charity has rolled out its latest initiative this term to promote post-lockdown fitness and wellbeing.

Working closely with Hewett staff, the charity has raised £25,000 for its Back Together Stronger campaign, which aims to curb the negative impact of the Covid lockdown on pupils’ physical wellbeing.

Pupils enjoy the 'Big Rig' outdoor gym at Hewett Academy. Picture: Friends of HewettPupils enjoy the 'Big Rig' outdoor gym at Hewett Academy. Picture: Friends of Hewett

The project started over the summer holidays with the delivery of 150 fresh fruit and vegetable parcels delivered by parent and teacher volunteers.

And with pupils now back at school, teachers have installed a Big Rig outdoor gym on site to encourage students to get active and move more in their downtime.

As part of the launch this week, pupils got to have a go on a smoothie bike in the playground and pedalled up a fresh fruit smoothie.

Teachers at Hewett Academy delivering food packages to families during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Friends of HewettTeachers at Hewett Academy delivering food packages to families during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Friends of Hewett

There were also prizes for children to win for taking part, including trainer vouchers, water bottles and sports equipment.

The group partnered with Mr Fruity Wholesale, which has sponsored new sports kits for the whole school with a donation of £1,500.

Hewett Academy in Norwich joined forces with parents to make sure the school community remained strong during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Friends of HewettHewett Academy in Norwich joined forces with parents to make sure the school community remained strong during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Friends of Hewett

Rebecca Atkinson, chair of Friends of Hewitt, said: “Lockdown has been tough for lots of families, for many different reasons. Friends of Hewett is all about parents, teachers and pupils pulling together as a school community to support each other. We are a small school with a big sense of community.

“We’ve had an amazing first year and look forward to growing and involving more parents, teachers, pupils and even alumni and local residents in our future projects to enrich our school.”

Twenty laptops were being given to pupils at Hewett Academy in Norwich. Picture: Friends of HewettTwenty laptops were being given to pupils at Hewett Academy in Norwich. Picture: Friends of Hewett

Established by three parents at Hewett Academy, the charity fundraisers to support children and has also provided laptops for pupils to stay connected to online learning.

School principal Antony Little said: “We are very fortunate to have the support of Friends of Hewitt - they have done so much good work over the last few months.

“We’re delighted to have all our children back in school now, and the Big Rig will help them get active as we move into new routines.

“Were also very grateful for the fantastic new sports kit and look forward to putting it to the test in PE and matches this term.”

