Video

School told that children are not in drop zone of scaffold-fall building site

PUBLISHED: 15:55 19 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:55 19 October 2018

Part of Norwich bus station was closed following the incident at the nearby RG Carter development site. Picture: Archant

Part of Norwich bus station was closed following the incident at the nearby RG Carter development site. Picture: Archant

Archant

A city-centre school has called a meeting to calm parents following an incident on a nearby construction site in which a man was injured.

And the site developer has promised that Free School Norwich’s building and playground lie well outside  the drop zone of the on-site tower crane.

The meeting is designed to answer questions after falling scaffold poles on Tuesday led to the closure of part of Norwich Bus Station and injured a site worker.

The Surrey Street school is close to the land where RG Carter is developing flats.

Following Tuesday’s incident, RG Carter sent a letter to the school’s principal Tania Sidney-Roberts, saying incidents of this kind were “extremely rare” and that the company was conducting a full investigation.

The poles that fell from the site. Picture: Teddd_/TwitterThe poles that fell from the site. Picture: Teddd_/Twitter

The letter, signed by director and general manager Mario Rackham, said: “Please accept our apologies for any concern or inconvenience the incident has caused the school.”

Ms Sidney-Roberts said the school came through the incident unscathed, but she still felt the need to reassure parents as the building works continued.

A representative from RG Carter will be present at the meeting - which is not open to the general public – on Monday, November 12 to address concerns and share information.

Ms Sidney-Roberts said: “The school was not affected by the incident on Tuesday. However we are working very closely with the contractor to ensure the future safety of our children and to provide our parents with information about the incident as it is released.

The Free School Norwich principal Tania Sidney-Roberts, pictured at the school's opening. Picture: ArchantThe Free School Norwich principal Tania Sidney-Roberts, pictured at the school's opening. Picture: Archant

“It is a chance for parents to find out additional information and ask questions.

“We feel it is necessary because the parents would like to know what happened and be reassured that in the future their children are safe, working and playing at the school next door [to the site].”

She added that RG Carter had been “very cooperative”.

A spokesman for RG Carter said: “We fully understand the concerns of staff and parents and following this incident have been  in close contact with the school. We take the safety of our site teams and the communities in which they work extremely seriously and will remain in regular contact with the school throughout the project.”

